“Come the inevitable snow. Incomparable, however, are they to snows of yesteryears when, according to the oldsters, roads were obliterated. Trips then were by horse and sleigh, across all property lines, over fences and fields-the shortest distance between two points.”
-Arthur Toye Foulke, a local author in his book "What Makes A Year Anyway?"
20 YEARS AGO (2000)
From 1946, Jan. 26 was called Australia Day in all its states and territories, a national day of unity and since 1994, the Australia Day public holiday has been on Jan. 26.
It commemorates the establishment of the first European settlement at Port Jackson, now part of Sydney, in 1788 when the first fleet of British ships arrived and raised the flag of Great Britain. According to their calendar, the holiday in 2020 will be celebrated on Jan. 27 due to the 26th being Sunday. Because it marks the day of colonization, Aboriginal Australians often feel that the celebration excludes them.
A website published the information about the celebration for 2020.
It is difficult to express the horror and sadness felt while watching on TV the fire devastation in Australia taking lives, homes, thousands of land and a billion animals. I pray with help from around the world those living in that beautiful country will survive this disaster. Each year many holiday events are held on Australia Day. At noon a 21-gun salute has always been held. It is described as a grand ceremony — would be nice for all to salute their resilience.
40 YEARS AGO (1980)
Ron Kanaskie, Danville Area High School wrestling coach, recorded coaching victory 100 when his undefeated wrestlers won over Southern Columbia 48-3. Ron was unaware of the milestone he was about to achieve, thanks to the covert bookkeeping of statistician Bob Buehner. The spectators surrounded him on the mat offering congratulations. Kanaskie, with every victory and every accolade that came his way, placed on the accomplishments of his kids. His followers put the finishing touch on a celebration in honor of Ron’s 100th coaching victory. He was presented with a cake iced with "100," a plaque and a placard with 100 Susan B. Anthony dollars spelling out "100." He also received congratulatory phone calls from former team members.
A photo appeared in The Danville News of Ann Cope being crowned Wrestling Queen of Danville High School during halftime of the match against Southern Columbia. Pictured with her was last year’s queen, Lana Hanaway, and escorts Jeff Hostelly and Jack Martin. The members of the court of honor were: Lori Diminick, Renee Johnson, Jane Johnson and Pam Webber.
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
Mothers of the Montour County-Riverside area joined 2 million women across the nation in a march for funds for the annual March of Dimes. It has always seemed fitting that the March on Polio appeal should be held in January, beginning a new year, said Mrs. Theron Fisher, Mothers March chairwoman. Approximately 100 women from all wards and Mahoning Township volunteered to walk their area to knock on doors for this worthy cause. A total of $1,500 was collected on the night march but donations were accepted until the middle of February.
Thirteen boys from the fourth, fifth, and sixth grades of Danville area schools competed for the title of “King Basketball” for their respective grades in competition at the local high school. The competition was conducted at the halftime intermission of the Danville-Trevorton Susquehanna League basketball game.
Competing for the title in the fourth grade was Donald Fox, 1st Ward; William Concini, St. Joseph; Edwin Nevius, 1st Ward, and Douglas Harvey, 3rd Ward. Fifth-grade contenders were Lynn Millard, 1st Ward; Tar Wagner, 1st Ward; Lawrence Pehowic, 4th Ward, and William Bell, Mahoning. Vying for top honors in the sixth grade was Dick Irving, 1st Ward; Steve Wagner, 1st Ward; Henry Coira, St. Joseph; George Myerley, Riverside, and Samuel Harrison, 2nd Ward.
The youngsters chosen for their capabilities in passing, foul shooting, and layups were: Donald Fox, fourth-grade champion; Tar Wagner, fifth-grade champion, and Dick Irving, sixth-grade champion.
An article, "Service News," appearing daily in The Morning News throughout World War II, began with these words:
“……So that a government of the people, by the people, and for the people shall not perish.”
75 YEARS AGO (1945)
The family of Staff Sgt. Roy A. Krum, who made the supreme sacrifice on Sept. 11, received the information that he was awarded the Order of the Purple Heart posthumously.
Another Danville family also received a telegram to inform them that their only son had made the supreme sacrifice for his country. Pvt. Keith Leech, a paratrooper, was killed in action while fighting in Belgium on Jan. 4.
Mr. and Mrs. Fred Oberdorf were notified that their son, Cpl. Arthur Oberdorf, had been killed on Jan. 14 while fighting with the American forces in Belgium.
Joseph J. Dailey, husband of Mrs. Greta Dailey, was promoted from the rank of seaman 1st class to the rank of petty officer storekeeper 3rd class. Petty Officer Dailey was serving in the South Pacific.
George V. Kmiecinski, son of Val Kmiecinski, a member of the 94th Tank Destroyer Battalion, was recently awarded the Croix de Guerre étoile de vermeil, a silver gilt star French medal in recognition of support given French troops fighting on the Italian front.
Pvt. Fred K. Faust was spending a furlough with his family on Upper Mulberry Street following the completion of his basic training at Fort McClellan, Alabama.
Sgt. George Ward, son of Mr. and Mrs. John Ward, Spruce Street, was convalescing in a Birmingham, Alabama hospital after undergoing surgery. Sgt. Ward was one of their three sons in service.
Petty Officer John W. Ditzler, of Purdue University, Indiana was spending a leave with his family on Pine Street.
Petty Officer Ditzler recently graduated from an electrical training course at Purdue University and would return for additional courses.
100 YEARS AGO (1920)
I included this article from The Morning News concerning the realization the effect the new Prohibition law would have on the public.
“The rounded brass or glass covered signs which had for years held conspicuous positions at either side of the portals of ‘wet goods’ emporiums everywhere throughout America being as much a part of the saloon as the swinging doors, the bar, brass rail, or semi-opaque windows being ignominiously removed and soon would be but a memory in the town. No more would they thrust upon the public gaze the foaming schooner to draw the thirsty to the oasis or suggest a thirst where none previously existed. Down, likewise, came the ornate signs which flared forth the alleged virtues of their respective brands of liquors.
The national prohibition enforcement act made it an offense to display any advertisement of intoxicating liquors even so much as a picture of a brewery or a glass of beer and hotel men were hastening upon the advice of officials of their association to comply with the law.”
There were four applications for hotel licenses before the judge at the Montour County Courthouse on the date of the Prohibition Act, Jan.16, which were put on hold until receiving further government information.
