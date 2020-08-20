DANVILLE — In 1857 in Danville, Catherine Ann Clark and David Twiggs died within three weeks of each other.
The cause of death for both was determined to be arsenic poisoning. They and their respective spouses, William J. Clark and Mary Twiggs, all knew each other.
Rumors swirled. William Clark and Mary Twiggs eventually were arrested and put on trial for Catherine's death. Both were convicted, and in 1858, they were hanged on separate dates in the Montour County Prison.
That sounds like the end of the story, but questions still remain.
That intrigued former radio newsman Terry Diener, who decided to dig deeper into the story. The result of that curiosity is Diener's new book, "A Deed Of The Foulest Kind."
The ebook is available for purchase on amazon.com and a print copy will be available soon.
Diener said he was intrigued by the story because, for one, Clark and Twiggs were the only two people ever hanged in Montour County, and one was a woman.
"Once you delved into the story, there are twists and turns," Diener said. "Clark said he had enemies."
Rumors were flying
Catherine Ann Clark died on May 9, 1857. Mrs. Clark’s horrific illness also sickened her infant, whom she was nursing. The child also died a short time later.
David Twiggs died just three weeks prior to Clark on April 19.
"There were rumors flying around the community," Diener said. "Where Mr. Clark worked at the big mill, there were rumors."
After it was determined Clark had died of arsenic poisoning, Twiggs' body was exhumed to find out if he had died of the same cause, Diener said.
The spouses were arrested and charged with murder.
"Neighbors said there was a strange familiarity between William Clark and Mary Twiggs," Diener said.
According to information Diener provided, not everyone was so sure they were murderers, though. Public opinion was divided, according to newspaper accounts, though, Diener said, two store clerks testified they had sold arsenic to Clark. One later changed his testimony.
Clark even tried to escape from prison on Sept. 5, 1857. The following February, he was convicted after a two-day trial in February 1858, and Judge Alex Jordan imposed the death penalty. Twiggs went on trial in May. After a split first ballot, she also was found guilty of murdering Catherine Ann Clark. The same judge imposed the death penalty on Twiggs.
Gov. William F. Packer signed death warrants for Clark and Twiggs on July 8, 1858. Clark’s hanging was set for Sept. 24, 1858 and Twiggs was scheduled to die in the same way on Oct. 22.
Claimed innocence to the end
In July, Clark issued a lengthy statement that was published in local newspapers. In it, he proclaimed his innocence and blamed others for his conviction. The Sunbury Gazette carried a portion of Clark’s letter in its July 31,1858 edition. Montour American newspaper editor D.H.B. Brower offered readers William Clark’s full statement in a pamphlet for 10 cents.
Four days after Clark's execution, Twiggs attempted to escape from her prison cell, but Sheriff Edward Young thwarted the attempt.
According to Diener's research, Twiggs' spiritual adviser, the Rev. J.W. Yeoman, the minister at Mahoning Presbyterian Church, asked Twiggs directly about her feelings for Clark.
She said, “I did not like him altogether, not that I saw anything very ill about him, but he was light and trifling like, many times and acted foolish.”
Diener also found a letter from Twiggs in the Pennsylvania State Archives in Harrisburg. In the letter, she said she wasn't guilty and said she was worried for her two young children. During the trial, according to newspaper accounts Diener found, Twiggs said a neighbor hated her husband because of a barking dog and tried to kill David. She said David Twiggs and William Clark became ill after drinking punch at the neighbor's.
"Clark and Mrs. Twiggs both maintained their innocence to the very end," Diener said.
"The story has a number of twists and turns, a lot of questions to ask," Diener said.
Let the reader decide
Local historian and Montour County Historical Society member Helen "Sis" Hause, of Danville, said she read the manuscipt and loved it.
"The detail that went into the writing," Hause said. "He made the mystery so interesting that you can't stop reading it."
Hause said Diener was dedicated to doing the book and doing it right.
"The story has been told before," she said. "The effort he went through made it something you want to read. The writing is just engaging and gets you totally involved."
Diener, 67, a former board member and secretary of the Montour County Historical Society, portrays Civil War Union Army Col. Charles Eckman of the 93rd Infantry Regiment. Several years ago, he compiled a small book, "To See What I Have Seen: Montour County Men in the Civil War."
He is a contributor to the Montour County Historical Society and the Genealogical Society newsletter.
Diener said he is planning a book signing on Sept. 19, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bason Coffee Roasting in Danville.
He said he has his own opinion about the pair's guilt or innocence, but he is not sharing it.
"I'll leave it up to the reader to decide if one or both were guilty — or neither," he said.