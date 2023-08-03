First responders in Montour County warn residents of the potential risk of displaying the wrong address on their homes.
Some homes still display an old address that was used prior to the large-scale change in 2018, according to Mahoning Township Fire Chief Leslie Young.
Young said the addresses can be confusing for first responders when they are dispatched for an emergency.
“It has not affected us as far as not being able to run aid, but the potential is there,” the chief said.
In 2018, a total of 97.2 percent of home and business addresses in Montour County, Rush Township and Riverside were changed in conjunction with the consolidation of 911 centers in Montour and Columbia counties, so first responders wouldn’t be confused when dispatched to an emergency.
New street and road names were assigned where there were duplicate names in municipalities or unnamed streets and roads.
Trevor Finn, Montour County commissioner and firefighter with the Danville Fire Department, said he has not seen the display of an old address cause too much of an issue, but encouraged residents to update the number on their home if they have not already.
Because the borough is laid out in blocks from the river, addresses are relatively easy to locate, Finn added.
“We are well aware of where our addresses are,” he said. “But people should really show their current address.”
Some homes show both an old and new number, according to Finn. He recommended residents remove the old number and show only the updated one.
Young said she notices wrongly numbered homes even when not on the job.
“Even when I’m not going to an emergency and am just driving around, I see it,” she said. “Sometimes you’re seeing 300’s and then there’s a random 100 mixed in.”
Though there has not been an instance where a wrong address resulted in travesty, Young said there have been times when they have caused minor difficulties.
“There have been times where it has taken a little bit longer to find the address,” Young said.
The address issue should not cause residents great alarm, but they should make efforts to update any old numbers displayed on their homes, Finn said.
“We want people to get the right addresses,” the commissioner said. “But we don’t want them to panic thinking we won’t get to them.”