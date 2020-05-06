It is a relief, somewhat, that Montour County is among the 24 counties in the state to move up to yellow status during this ongoing pandemic shutdown.
Yellow, as in caution, means we can proceed cautiously, starting tomorrow, as we reopen some businesses and begin to head toward normal.
The governor phased in the 24 counties from the “red phase,” in which most businesses are closed and people are expected to follow a stay-at-home order, to the “yellow phase,” in which nonessential businesses are allowed to reopen under safety guidelines.
We are peeking out from under cover, following Gov. Tom Wolf’s order issued last Friday. For those who have been confined to their homes — except for trips to the store for essentials or to step outside — the new status will seem like freedom, like the crisis is over.
While it is subsiding in Pennsylvania, especially in the 24 counties, the crisis is not over. There are still restrictions in the yellow phase. Customers still must wear masks in stores. People are asked to continue to maintain social distance.
Certainly, the nearly two months of restrictions have helped deter the spread of COVID-19, as Wolf noted.
“We have seen our new case numbers stabilize statewide, and while we still have areas where outbreaks are occurring, we also have many areas that have few or no new cases,” the governor said.
The state began imposing the shutdown in mid-March to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19. That included closing schools and prohibiting most non-essential businesses from operating, other than work that can be completed remotely by workers at home.
State officials are hoping people who’ve been working remotely from home will keep doing so.
What this all means is, the crisis is easing, but if we don’t continue to follow the guidelines, we could go back to the red phase.
The public must maintain social distancing and hygiene standards that helped curb the spread of the virus, said Geisinger President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Jaewon Ryu. He said businesses that are reopening should be cautious and consider how to screen employees, develop distancing measures, stagger lunch breaks and avoid close-quarters gatherings.
“This isn’t the time (to think) that we’re all in the clear,” Ryu said during a media briefing Friday.
Wolf said employers should make the workplace as safe as possible.
“Every human-to-human contact is a chance for the virus to spread, so more contacts mean a higher likelihood of an outbreak,” he said.
That’s why we have to be cautious, so that this yellow does not, like a yellow traffic light, mean red will soon follow.