A group of 29 local pianists were recently recognized by the international Piano Guild Auditions. The class consisted of seven national winners, four state winners, five district winners and 13 local winners.
The class, led by Dr. Karen Zereconsky, has worked hard playing across the community and preparing to enter the highly recognized auditions, according to the instructor.
The Piano Guild Auditions were first established by Dr. Irl Allison in 1929 and now include 850 audition centers around the world, Zereconsky said.
"We proudly recognize a group of highly-trained young pianists, almost all from the Danville area, who have shared their musical performances, not only with family and friends, but with their communities, place of worship, hospitals, recitals and senior centers," Zereconsky said.
The students who auditioned under Zereconsky's direction were mostly from the Danville-area, but some were also from Philadelphia, Florida, New Jersey and Canada.
Danville student Isabelle Marks, 14, a national winner, said she put a lot of time into practicing and was nervous for the auditions. "It was stressful and I was a little surprised about the outcome," Marks said. "But it took a lot of work and I'm very grateful."
Playing the right notes was not the only thing on the mind of Julian Abubakr, 12, as he prepared for the auditions from his home in Plainfield, New Jersey, the two-year national winner said.
"I got into a suit to look classy and practiced for like an hour before the audition," he said. "When I got the results, I felt like I achieved something. All of the work and training paid off."
Zereconsky said the students were proud of their achievements. "After working so hard, they are so elated," she said. "Their hard work paid off."
Not only were the audition results a boost to the students' morale, but they would be a benefit when applying to colleges as well, Zereconsky said.
"One of the parents said he hired a counselor to help prepare for college," she said. "The counselor saw the national certificate from the Piano Guild and was very impressed. They said it was unique and outstanding."
Things aren't slowing down for the students after receiving this recognition. Their instructor said she has already begun working on the next project.
"Right now, I’m working on a concert for them to perform at the Arnold Palmer Children’s hospital in Florida," Zereconsky said. "They will bring music, happiness and joy to the children in the hospital. It diverts their minds from pain or things that are troubling them."