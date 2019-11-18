LEWISBURG — Truly Walters Zimmerman had several reasons for attending the Susquehanna Valley Youth Chorale concert on Sunday, one being her daughter.
"My daughter Elise sings with the Susquehanna Valley Youth Chorale," said Zimmerman, of Selinsgrove, who also was volunteering at the ticket table. "They're performing a patriotic songfest today, and they're hoping to honor veterans and all people who served in the U.S. military."
More than 200 people flocked to St. John’s United Church of Christ in Buffalo Township to hear the fall concert performance by the young singers.
The Susquehanna Valley Youth Chorale (SVYC), an educational outreach of the Susquehanna Valley Chorale (SVC) since 1993, performed the concert entitled "Salute to Veterans Day," under the direction of Conductor/Music Director Coleen Renshaw and accompanied on piano by Verlaine Shaw.
The full ensemble started off its salute with "A Tribute to the Armed Forces," a medley of songs from five branches of the military. Other selections included Woodie Guthrie's "This Land Is Your Land," by the Preparatory group, singers in third grade through middle school, with solos by Luke Vadakara, of Lewisburg, and Nathaniel Drum, of Winfield; "Grand Old Flag!" by George Cohan, performed by the Preparatory and Camerata, or middle school through ninth-grade singers; and "America the Beautiful," by the full ensemble that included the first two groups and the Valley Singers, ninth through 12th grades.
"Each year we're always looking for a theme for the music," said Kelly Beard, SVC executive manager.
She said Renshaw chose the veterans theme because the concert was so close to Veterans Day. Beard said veterans who attended were given pins.
"This one is special because the Bucknell ROTC Color Guard presented the colors," she said.
The full youth ensemble totaled 42 students from the four Valley counties.
During "A Tribute to the Armed Forces," veterans were asked to stand when the singers sang their branch's song.
The Preparatory singers also performed, "Thank You, Soldiers," with solos by Rowan White, of Mifflinburg, and Lila Mohr, of Selinsgrove. The Camerata group performed "In Flanders Fields," "My Johnny’s a Soldier," with soloists Elise Zimmerman and Katie Mebius, both of Selinsgrove, and "When Johnny Comes Marching Home," which included solos by Patrick Williams, of Middleburg, and Owen Crane and Jude Sterling, both of Danville.
The Valley Singers sang "Blades of Grass and Pure White Stones," and Pete Seeger's "Where Have All the Flowers Gone?"