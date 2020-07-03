Youth in Philanthropy groups from 11 school districts recently awarded 63 grants totaling $53,500. Donors from communities throughout the region funded the grants.
Youth in Philanthropy (YIP) is a philanthropic-oriented education program offered by the Central Susquehanna Community Foundation. The purpose of the program is for youth to understand the meaning of philanthropy, learn about the local nonprofit world and take part in the grant process.
YIP groups are composed of high school students from 11 school districts: Benton, Berwick, Central Columbia, Columbia-Montour Area Vocational-Technical School, Danville, Midd-West, Millville, Northwest, Selinsgrove, Shikellamy and Warrior Run. They completed their annual grant round at the end of the 2019-2020 school year. This year’s grant round timeline was adjusted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Due to social distancing guidelines, the students met virtually to review and discuss their grant recommendations," said Christine Orlando, the foundation's senior program officer. "Then, grant awards were mailed recently to the nonprofit organizations in support of the valuable services they provide youth across our region.”
Columbia-Montour Area Vocational-Technical School YIP awarded the following grants:
Central PA Business & Education Association, Leadership & Career Awareness Program Development & Expansion, $500
Columbia County Commissioners for Columbia County Family Centers, Big Buddy Program, $1,250
Columbia-Montour Area Vocational Technical School, School Wide PBIS Plan (Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports), $1,250
DJ Choices, Inc., Prevention thru Education, $1,000
For the Cause, Youth Mental Health and Education Expansion Program, $500
The Children's Museum, Inc., Learn to Solder at Maker Faire, $500
Danville YIP awarded the following grants:
Danville Area Community Center, Keeping Kids Connected, $600
Danville Child Development Center, Engaging Opportunities for Summer School Age Children, $600
Eos Therapeutic Riding Center, Veterinary and Medical Support, $500
Evangelical Community Hospital, Primary School Education: Coping with Stress and Empathy, $500
Geisinger Clinic Nurse-Family Partnership, Building Block Project, $300
Montour Area Recreation Commission, MARC 2020 Park Projects, $600
North Branch Young Life, 2020 Danville Capernaum Project, $600
The Good Samaritan Mission, Kid's Bed Program — Good Samaritan Mission, $800
The Good Samaritan Mission, Many Hands Helping Others — Good Samaritan Mission, $500
Midd-West YIP awarded the following grants:
Foundation for Free Enterprise Education, Pennsylvania Free Enterprise Week 2020, $1,000
Generoo Organization, Generoo Summer Theatre Camp, $1,000
Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA, STRIDE Team at Middleburg Elementary School, $1,000
Middlecreek Area Community Center, MACC Kid’s Night/Teen Night Special Programming, $1,000
Paxtonville United Methodist Church, The Five Seven O, $1,000
Selinsgrove YIP awarded the following grants:
Camp Koala, Camp Koala Teen Grief Camp, $900
Nicholas Wolff Foundation, Inc., KidsKash YIP 2020, $900
Random Canyon Riding Program, SureHands HandiMove Lift System, $900
Regional Engagement Center (REC), Free Drop-In Program, $900
Selinsgrove Area Recreation Inc., Outdoor Yoga, $500
Snyder County Coalition for Kids, Meals for Seals, $900
Shikellamy YIP awarded the following grants:
Eos Therapeutic Riding Center, Veterinary and Medical Support, $1,000
Ronald McDonald House of Danville, Camp Dost, $2,000
Susquehanna Valley Law Enforcement Camp Cadet, Camp Cadet, $2,000
Warrior Run YIP awarded the following grants:
Camp Koala, Camp Koala Teen Grief Camp, $1,000
Father's Hope, Hope for back to school, $300
Transitions of PA, Transitions of PA New Beginnings Backpack Project, $1,000
Warrior Run School District, National Honor Society Special Education Field Day, $1,200
The following donors funded the grants:
Anonymous
Berwick Health and Wellness Fund
Jeremy Betz
The Booth Family Fund (Danville Area Community Foundation)
Central Columbia Educational Foundation, Inc.
Central Susquehanna Community Foundation
Danville Business Alliance Promotions
Danville Superintendent's Educational Initiative Awards Fund (Danville Area Community Foundation) Michelle Ebner
Patricia H. and Richard E. Garman Fund (Selinsgrove Area Community Foundation)
Alan and Danielle Hack
John M. and Jacqueline Kurelja
J. P. Mascaro and Sons and White Pines Landfill
Nancy Mathna
Robert J. and Kathleen A. McWilliams
Millville Community Foundation Inc.
Nancy J. and John J. Marr
Neighbors Helping Neighbors Fund (Danville Area Community Foundation)
Julie Petrin
Robinson Donor Advised Fund (Selinsgrove Area Community Foundation)
The Seebold Family Fund (Danville Area Community Foundation)
Service 1st Federal Credit Union
Sunbury Area Community Foundation Unrestricted Fund (Sunbury Area Community Foundation)
Sunbury Area Health Fund (Sunbury Area Community Foundation) Bonnie M. and James Trump
Warrior Run Education Foundation — Defender Fund
For more information on the YIP program, visit csgiving.org.