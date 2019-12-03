DANVILLE — The Mahoning/Cooper Joint Zoning Hearing Board will hear later this month about Frosty Valley Resort's plans to construct 20 small cottages near its rustic barn venue, then decide whether to recommend a variance allowing the smaller structures.
Zoning Officer Dean VonBlohn said the zoning board would decide on whether to recommend approval of the size requirement variance. The hearing is scheduled for Dec. 19 at 6 p.m. in the Mahoning Township Municipal Building.
He said Mahoning Township, where the resort is located, requires a minimum of 600 square feet for a single-family dwelling in the township. Frosty Valley wants to build 416-square-foot cottages specifically for guests of events at The Barn who want to stay overnight.
Dave Klingerman, executive vice president of Frosty Valley owner Liberty Group, and engineer Ryan Heimbach, of Haybaker Engineering, State College and Montoursville, presented the resort's land development plans for the cottages to the Mahoning/Cooper Joint Planning Commission on Monday evening.
"Families have been requesting these," Klingerman told the commission members. "It's tough to get a hotel room. We think these will really catapult us ahead and be a leader."
The commission took no action on a variance of the 25-foot distance requirement between the structure and the stormwater facility. No commission member made a motion to recommend that variance even after Chairman Steve Herman asked if anyone would make one.
Herman said the lack of that recommendation would not hold up the project.
