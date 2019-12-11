DANVILLE — Because no authorized person from Dollar General attended a Danville Zoning Hearing Board meeting Wednesday night, Jackie Hart will contact the company to determine if it will reapply for a variance or she will give the store 30 days to remove a film on the front windows.
Hart, borough director of code and building development, said the borough ordinance allows a window display of up to 30 percent, but the Dollar General film covered more than that. The store is located at 474 Mill St.