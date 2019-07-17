MAHONING TWP. — Residents were concerned about safety and water runoff during an hour and a half zoning hearing Wednesday night on variances sought for two four-unit townhouses.
Board solicitor John Mihalik told the nine residents attending that those issues would be for the township supervisors or township planning commission to consider.
He said the Mahoning-Cooper Townships Zoning Hearing Board was considering variances to the zoning ordinance requested for the project at the former Rescue Hose Company, at 670 Middle St.
Resident Valerie Tanner said the property had been used as a bus stop. Developer Joel Gum, president of Gum Realty Group, said they can accommodate a bus stop there.
He said he plans to raze the former fire company, which is dilapidated.
Resident Christina Fish said people in the neighborhood agree the property needs to be improved, but they are concerned about safety since there are no sidewalks in the area.
John Pickin, who owns the lot next to the former fire company, said water runoff is a problem.
Attorney Matthew Turowski, representing Gum Realty, said they were seeking dimensional variances in the property zoned in a moderate density residential district.
A four-unit townhouse is planned along Middle Street and a four-unit townhouse is proposed along Lower Street.
Turowski said 10 variances were requested. Some are duplicates since the developers would need to comply with townhouse and zoning district regulations.
They relate to minimum setbacks, minimum sideyards, minimum front width and minimum lot area. Ted Oman, land surveyor, said a sideyard setback was sought for a common wall between units.
Gum said they are trying to work with residents the best they can and to "do what is right and be good neighbors."
He said the townhouses would be leased, not sold.
Ann Yagle, who owns the former firehall, said she had a catering company and bingo there at one time. She said the property is for sale.
Zoning hearing board members John Yoder, Mike Styer and Jeff Shultz adjourned following the hearing to discuss the variance requests and later voted to table action on the requests.
The board has 45 days to make a decision.