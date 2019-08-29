DANVILLE — A developer has the OK to build townhouses along Middle and Lower streets in Mahoning Township, but not the eight originally planned.
The Mahoning-Cooper Townships Zoning Hearing Board ruled Thursday evening that Gum Realty Group LLC can construct four townhouses at 670 Middle St. with one access to Middle Street from the parking area, as originally proposed, but only two townhouses on the back end of the property along Lower Street, instead of four, with the addition of one access to Lower Street from a parking area. The board also approved some of the variance requests but denied others.
The decision notes the heavy traffic flow from Geisinger Medical Center parking lots during peak morning and afternoon rush hours as the reason for allowing single access to the townhouses on each of the streets rather than individual driveways for each townhouse.
The written ruling the board approved 3-0 states the developer must present revised plans to the zoning officer.
At a July 17 zoning hearing, residents cited concerns about safety and water runoff. Board solicitor John Mihalik told the nine residents at the hearing that those issues would be for the township supervisors or township planning commission to consider.
The zoning hearing board considered variances to the zoning ordinance that the developer requested for the property, where the former Rescue Hose Company sits vacant. Developer Joel Gum, president of Gum Realty Group, said plans to raze the former fire company, which is dilapidated.
The developer sought dimensional variances for the property, which is in a neighborhood of single-family and multi-family dwellings in a moderate density residential zoning district.
Resident Dan Spickard, who lives a block away on Upper Street, said after the meeting he was concerned about more development in the neighborhood.
"Our water pressure is nil," he said.
Zoning Officer Dean VonBlohn suggested he contact SUEZ, the water company that serves the township.
John Wetzel, who lives next to the rundown former firehouse on Middle Street, was happy with the decision.
"It's nice to see progress," he said, then joking, "but I didn't mind the neighbors when it was vacant."
He added he wishes the developer the best in developing the property.
The variances requested related to minimum setbacks, minimum sideyards, minimum front width and minimum lot area.
The board granted variances to reduce the front yard setback from the required 30 feet to 22 feet and the minimum side yard setback from the required 10 feet to zero for the interior common walls; reduce the minimum lot area of 2,500 square feet for interior lots and 5,000 square feet for exterior lots for six lots instead of eight, and the minimum tract width of 80 feet as required to 24 feet for six lots instead of eight.
The board denied variance requests to reduce the minimum lot area per structure from the required 8,000 square feet to permit eight lots ranging from 1,847 square feet to 4,472 square feet and to reduce the minimum lot width of 80 feet as required for eight lots.
Before the board decision was announced, the board elected John Yoder as chairman, replacing Dave Shope, who stepped down from the board. The Mahoning Township supervisors previously appointed board alternate Jeff Shultz as a member, and Cooper Township supervisors recently named Carmen Welliver Jr. to the board. Welliver was absent from the meeting. Mike Styer of Cooper Township is the fourth board member.