DANVILLE — A house at 1126 Church St., Washingtonville, where seasonal workers live for part of the year, was granted an exception at a Monday afternoon Montour County Zoning Board hearing.
Fifteen workers share the facilities in the house, owned by Kurt Weiss Greenhouses, Inc..
The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture and Department of Labor has done it's due diligence, said Montour County Planning Commission Director Greg Molter. "The house meets all the living and health requirements as described by the department regulations."
Molter noted, when asked by board facilitator Robert Marks, "I don't see how we can deny the exception."
Weiss general manager Nikki Burrows was on hand to testify before the board.
"Last year, during COVID, and prior to last year, we struggled with labor," Burrows said. "We can't get labor into the greenhouses. Nobody wants to do the job. So we looked into certain programs, H2A Labor programs. We bring labor from ... currently we use Mexico. They are here on a work visa and we put them in the house that we purchased."
The Department of Labor conducted measurements to tell Weiss how many people would be allowed to live in the house.
"They are like a big family," she said. "We made sure we met all regulations. We do weekly inspections."
The people coming over are vetted, Burrows said.
It is a nine-month program run by Weiss Greenhouses from March to December.
"They have to go back for three solid months before they can return," she said.
The workers are provided drinking water by the Weiss company, Burrows said. There are five bedrooms. The master bedroom has four residents, others have three and one bedroom houses two workers.
Frank Dombroski, Washingtonville Borough Council president, made comments under oath.
When he and his family moved into the borough, it was a residential neighborhood, Dombroski said.
"As older folks have died off, homes are sold and turned into rental units," he continued. "We are losing people to run for positions on council. Our ballot last week, there were so many spots that were empty. Renters don't want to get involved.
"We want to see the town turned in the right direction and we just started turning the corner and now this happens where they are bringing in seasonal workers," Dombroski said. "A migrant camp, more or less. From there we are not going to get any participation in borough positions.
"We have a $4 million sewer project coming up that is $700,000 over budget," he said. "In this house there are 15 people using two toilets (which meets the standards set by the Department of Labor). There are two-person families paying the same sewer bill as this house, with 15 people."