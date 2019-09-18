DANVILLE — The Danville Zoning Hearing Board Wednesday night approved a rear setback variance for a property that is being upgraded at 806 Hoffer St.
The action will give owner Beth Heller relief from the rear setback requirement of 25 feet. The variance was approved for 23 feet 4 inches.
Hopefully this will make better use of the property, board Chairman Rich Knouse said. Board members John Mordan and Albert Churm also approved the variance.
Brian White, the contractor working on the home, spoke at the hearing.