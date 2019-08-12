DANVILLE — The Montour County Zoning Hearing Board on Monday approved what is known as a "granny flat exemption" for a woman's parents to live in a mobile home on her property.
The variance was for Kelly Newman, of 518 Shetler Road, in Anthony Township. She said she has had a new septic tank installed for her home and it has been approved by the sewage enforcement officer. She has purchased four acres around the property to make yard space for the mobile home.
She said the mobile home will be 50 to 100 feet from her house.
Board members gave approval at the meeting in the offices of attorneys Marks, McLaughlin and Dennehy.
Anthony Township was represented by supervisor Chairman Richard Hess and Supervisor Bill Hartman.
After the approval, Hess said he was pleased Newman was willing to take care of her parents "and go through all of this. It's wonderful."