DANVILLE — The Montour County Zoning Hearing Board approved a variance for Kevin Spring to own and raise chickens on his property at 771 White Hall Road in Anthony Township.
Spring told the board Monday the home they purchased is on nearly five acres and neighbors all around them have chickens. He said they chose chickens that are "cold, hardy and good with children."
The chickens will be housed in a shed on the property and fenced in behind the home.
County Zoning Officer Greg Molter said granting the variance, in an area zoned residential, would not change that part of White Hall.
The board is made up of Chairwoman Linda Bird along with Timothy Benfer and Lamar Welliver.