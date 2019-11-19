MAHONING TWP. — Open burning is allowed in the township on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays and is limited to containers with a cover with holes around 1/2 inch wide, Zoning Officer Dean VonBlohn said.
The ordinance "does not include open-pit burning in the woods on Bald Top on a windy day," he said at a recent township supervisors meeting, in reference to a particular violation.
At the same meeting held last week, the supervisors approved the purchase of a 2020 SUV for the police department at a cost of $40,366 from Kovatch Ford, Nesquehoning. The price includes the $6,000 trade-in allowance on the department's 2014 Dodge Charger. The township made the purchase through the state's COSTARS cooperative purchasing program.