COOPER TWP. — Suez Water may not be required to seek a variance to construct a water storage tank along Route 11.
The Mahoning-Cooper Township Zoning Hearing Board expects to hold a meeting at 6 p.m. March 24 in the Mahoning Township building but it may not have to hold a meeting on the Suez request, said zoning officer Dean VonBlohn Monday.
Suez, which is a public utility, plans to construct the tank on the property of the former Al Krum Motors. The tank would be 150 feet high and would be used to supply water in case of emergencies, VonBlohn said.
Suez has completed the installation of water lines from Bloomsburg along Route 11 to Mahoning Township, he said.
The zoning hearing board will hear a request for a variance from Jim Barbarich, owner and developer of 33 homes in what is known as Red Lane east. The development would be called Quail Hollow.
VonBlohn said that the zoning district, which is residential rural, requires lots to be one acre and the owner is requesting they cover a half-acre.