DANVILLE — This Saturday marks the Ninth Annual Fall Arts and Crafts Festival, held on the grounds at Trinity United Methodist Church.
The festival acts as a fundraiser for the nonprofit childcare services offered daily at the church, said Kathy Esworthy, who works at the child care center.
It’s a five-day-a-week operation,” Esworthy said. “We have infants, all the way up to fifth-graders. and we do summer care for school-age children as well. We do a lot of education curriculum — a Christian education. In that way, we work very nicely together with the church here.”
Currently there are 101 children enrolled — some part time, Esworthy said.
They also have a scholarship fund to help out families that can’t afford the child care services.
“When we have a child enrolled, we don’t just take care of the child, we also care for the family, if in need,” said Esworthy.
“The funds we raise this year will be used to buy the items we haven’t been able to afford — for the children to use during their play hours,” said Eswothy.
“It’s a very difficult economic time for child care programs,” she said. “It’s a unique time to run a child care program. We got hit hard during the pandemic. We need to update some of the items we have.”
On Tuesday afternoon Esworthy and another care worker, Stephanie Pappas, were busy at work preparing for Saturday.
“We’re chopping the ingredients we’ll be using for making ham and bean soup, chicken noodle soup and chili for the festival-goers, Pappas said.
“We are also making pies, cherry and peach,” Pappas added. “Kathy and I call ourselves ‘kitchen magicians,’” she said, laughing.
The festival will feature homemade crafts offered by at least 30 vendors.
Hours of the Fall Festival are 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The festival will be held outside on the upper level parking lot of the Trinity United Church.