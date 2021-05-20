DANVILLE — Authorities have not identified the female who was found dead in a hot tub on West Mahoning Street on Tuesday evening.
An autopsy is planned on the woman, who Danville Police Chief Jonathan Swank said was in her 60s.
Swank said no foul play is suspected.
Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn said on Tuesday night the death was reported at about 7:30 p.m., but he estimated the woman likely died over the weekend in the outside hot tub.
“Preliminary investigation supports death occurred sometime Saturday night,” Lynn said.
Swank said if the coroner suspects foul play led to the woman’s death, police will step in and investigate.
“Until then, it’ll be his baby,” the chief said.
Neither police nor the coroner would release any more information pending location of family members.
Lynn could not be reached for additional comment on Wednesday.