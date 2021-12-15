MAHONING TWP. — Township supervisors Monday adopted a budget of nearly $3.7 million for 2022.
Taxes remain the same under the spending plan.
Total expenditures match the nearly $3.7 million in revenue projected for next year. General expenses are estimated at about $1.04 million; police expenses, $1.39 million, and streets and infrastructure, $1.22 million.
Taxes are listed as 1.384 mills for general purposes and .204 of a mill for the fire fund, for a total of 1.588 mills. One mill equals $1 in tax per $1,000 of a property’s assessed value.
The township realty tax also will remain at ½ of 1 percent and the Local Service Tax at $52.
The 2021 budget approved last December was slightly more than $3.7 million.
The supervisors also approved their meeting schedule for the new year. They will continue to meet on the second and fourth Mondays of each month, except for Jan. 3, which is the reorganization meeting and must be held the first week of the year, and Dec. 19, the third Monday, due to Christmas. The meeting times are 5:30 p.m. and held in the township building, 849 Bloom Road.
The public also is welcome to attend meetings virtually. Details for each meeting are listed at www.mahoningtownship.org.