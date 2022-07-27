MAHONING TWP. — Homeowners who have purchased their home within the previous 12 months but haven’t received a tax bill in the mail won’t have to pay a penalty, under a new state law next year.
The Mahoning Township supervisors plan to authorize the action, as required, within 90 days of the Oct. 11, 2022 effective date of the law for the tax season beginning in January 2023.
Township Tax Collector Marlene Gunther spoke to the supervisors on Monday about Act 57 of 2022, which Gov. Tom Wolf signed on July 11. The act amends the Local Tax Collection Law, according to the Pennsylvania State Tax Collectors’ Association Inc.
Gunther said some new homeowners don’t receive a tax bill in the mail in time to avoid the penalty period. She said that is happening more often because the mail is slower.
“They can get the penalty waived,” Gunther said.
To do so, they must attest that the notice was not received, provide proof of the property transfer that occurred within the previous 12 months to the tax collector, provide a copy of the title following acquisition of a mobile or manufactured home or an executed lease between the owner and lessee showing the date the lease began, and provide a waiver request to the tax collector. Payment of the taxes must accompany the waiver request.
Floodplain construction
The supervisors also decided to advertise a floodplain ordinance they plan to adopt next month. The intent of the ordinance is to encourage appropriate construction practices in the floodplain areas to minimize flood damage. The ordinance will require the person or business planning construction or development in the township to obtain a permit from the floodplain administrator.
Violators could face a fine of $25 to $600, plus court costs.
Township Solicitor Jonathan DeWald said the ordinance “allows township residents constructing in the floodplain to get flood insurance.”
The supervisors will consider passage of the ordinance at the Aug. 8 meeting.
Recordings, projects
Supervisors also adopted a resolution declaring the township’s intent to destroy audio and video recordings of meetings, except for those of the previous year.
Supervisor Chairman Bill Lynn said the township was deviating from state requirements by keeping the past year of recordings. When Supervisor Al Neuner asked why, Lynn replied that the written minutes of the meetings are more general, and sometimes the public has questions about what happened at a meeting.
Under the resolution, the township secretary is directed to destroy all recordings of public meetings held prior to July 25, 2021, with the exception of those which are subject to a current Right-To-Know Law request, Freedom of Information Act request, or as otherwise requested for production due to a court order received prior to destruction.
Each Jan. 1, or the first scheduled employee work day after Jan. 1, the secretary will ensure that the township only retains recordings from the one previous calendar year, the resolution states.
In other business, the supervisors approved a $339,538 contract with Don E. Bower Inc., of Berwick, for the Edgewood and Lombard Stormwater Improvements.
Bower’s bid was the lowest of three for the projects. Gutelius Excavating, of Mifflinburg, submitted a bid of $344,066, and G.M. Crawford Inc., Bloomsburg, bid $381,646, for both jobs.