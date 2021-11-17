DANVILLE — Borough taxpayers likely won't have to pay more in taxes next year.
Danville Borough Council recently approved a preliminary spending plan of nearly $3.05 million for 2022 that includes no tax increase.
Final adoption is set for next month.
The budget's expenditures are 10.7 percent higher than this year's $2.75 million budget, but the proposed budget also includes a $958 surplus and a capital reserve fund of $886,546.
If the proposed budget is adopted, tax millage will remain at 7.25 mills. The real estate millage is 6.52 mills on each dollar of assessed valuation, or $0.652 on each $100 of assessed valuation; the tax rate for light purposes is 0.63 mills, or approximately 6 cents per $100 of assessed valuation; and for fire purposes, 1 mill on each dollar, or 10 cents on each $100 of assessed valuation.
Recycling, fireworks
In other business at last week's meeting, council approved the signing of a three-year contract with the Town of Bloomsburg for recycling services. Bloomsburg will charge the borough $46,187 the first year, payable in monthly installments, under the agreement. The yearly fee will increase 2.5 percent in each of the two following years.
Council also adopted an amended noise ordinance to prohibit “loud, disturbing and unnecessary noises” between the hours of 10 p.m. and 7 a.m., rather than the current 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. It also would include the word “fireworks” among those excessive noises.
Borough officials said last month the change was in response to complaints that some officials, including Mayor Bernice Swank, received around the Fourth of July.