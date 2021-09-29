DANVILLE — A nonprofit group plans to construct a $13 million 44-apartment, three-story senior housing building on the Woodbine Lane property it is buying from Montour County.
The county commissioners Tuesday unanimously approved the sale of the property — the site of the former county home and adjacent Human Services building, 17 and 21 Woodbine Lane, respectively — to Community Strategies Group (CSG), of Bloomsburg, for $1.2 million.
Commissioner Chairman Ken Holdren said the property, in Mahoning Township, is selling for more than it was appraised for five years ago.
The county is selling the property and buildings, which previously held county offices, as part of a building realignment in which most of the offices were moved into the former Danville Elementary School on East Front Street in Danville. The county purchased the former school for $750,000 in 2019, then renovated it to use as an annex.
CSG Executive Director Rich Kisner said Wednesday seniors 62 and older with an income limit of up to 60 percent of the area median income would be eligible for the housing. He said that by the time funding is in place, construction likely would not start until mid-2023, with completion around late 2024.
He said the nonprofit would apply for a grant from the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency by the March deadline to fund a portion of the project, but most of the funding would come from investors through the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program in which investors receive tax credits. That program is part of the New York City-based Local Initiative Support Coalition (LISC) Institute, a nonprofit that connects public and private resources with underinvested places.
The former county home, or poor farm, building will remain and CSG will convert that into community spaces for the residents to do crafts or puzzles, a kitchen for resident get-togethers and space for support staff, Kisner said, citing preliminary designs.
“We’re keeping the original farmhouse but we will be tearing down the newer building,” Kisner said. “It just doesn’t have the character we would like.”
CSG will build the housing structure there.
‘Good for the community’
Kisner said his organization would ask for county officials’ support in getting the grant money.
“With the commissioners’ cooperation in this, it’s going to have a better chance of getting funded,” he said.
Holdren said Wednesday night the county would offer a letter of support, if requested.
He said the additional housing would be good for county seniors.
“There’s waiting lists at all the senior facilities,” the commissioner said. “They (CSG) will be good for the community. Look at what they’ve done in Columbia County.”
Kisner said CSG has about eight projects in Columbia County, where more than 100 people are on housing waiting lists.
“We expect the same kind of interest with this project,” he said.
Kisner said the state grant would fund only about $1 million to $2 million of the estimated project cost, with the remainder of the money coming from investors in the tax credit program.
Under that program, federal tax credits are allocated to state housing finance agencies by a formula based on population, according to the program’s website. Developers compete for an award of tax credits based on how well their projects satisfy the state’s housing needs. The developers that receive an award use the tax credits to raise equity capital from investors in their developments.
“There are other grant opportunities we will be pursuing,” Kisner added.
CSG, started in 1992, lists on its website its goals of “downtown redevelopment, neighborhood revitalization and providing affordable housing for seniors, families and individuals with special needs.”