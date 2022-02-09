DANVILLE — A traveling nurse working at Geisinger Medical Center received special probation Monday for stealing doses of oxycodone and hydromorphone, both controlled narcotics, between December of 2020 and January of 2021.
Christopher A. Galloway, 33, of Jenkintown, will spend up to a year in the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program for first-time offenders, pay its costs and perform community service. Under the program, defendants who complete the requirements have their criminal records cleared.
President Judge Thomas James also accepted the following into the program:
- Mackenzie Allison Brown, 30, of Lititz, who was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol on Route 54 in Anthony Township with a blood alcohol level of .153 percent on Sept. 25, 2021.
- Travis Michael Kulp, 32, of 3525 Ridge Road, Mifflinburg, charged with driving under the influence of alcohol on Route 642 in Liberty Township with a blood alcohol level of .178 percent on Aug. 19, 2021.
- Michelle R. Mazol, 38, of 140 Iron St., Danville, charged with theft of lost property for taking a cordless nailer, batteries, charger and nails a worker had left behind at a Library Avenue worksite on Sept. 21, 2021.