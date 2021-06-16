DANVILLE — Mahoning Township police officers George Geise and Garon Fenstermaker didn’t hesitate before they raced up two flights of stairs to save a woman from a smokey apartment house fire the night of May 28.
Fenstermaker also saved a woman from a first-floor apartment in the rescues recorded on the officers’ body cams.
The officers’ actions at the Danville Borough fire earned praise from their chief and the township supervisors, who on Monday evening presented Geise and Fenstermaker with Meritorious Awards for their heroic actions. Supervisor Chairman Bill Lynn presented each officer with a framed certificate describing their actions during the rescue and township Police Chief Fred Dyroff pinned the award’s ribbons above each uniformed officer’s left shirt pocket.
The public at the meeting and online then watched video from Geise’s body camera that shows him ascending the stairs to rescue the woman who was hanging her upper body halfway outside an open third-floor window toward the front of the building trying to breathe. The fire was on the third floor toward the rear of the three-story brick building at 1064 Mill St.
Both officers said in interviews on Tuesday they were just doing their jobs.
“It was our duty and what needed to be done,” said Fenstermaker, 35, who added, though, they appreciate the recognition.
“It’s my job, that’s what I do,” said Geise, 45.
Geise, who’s also a Point Township firefighter of nearly 30 years, knew from experience he could get to the woman before the smoke became unbearable, he said.
Fenstermaker, interviewed earlier, recalled the rescues, which occurred within about 3 minutes as firefighters were staging at the Mill Street fire scene. He said he was going to go in to head to the third floor, but someone told him an elderly woman was in a first-floor apartment. He went in to retrieve her and got her out, though she was reluctant to leave.
“I turned to go back out and I saw George on the landing,” he said.
That’s when he ran up to the stairs to join Geise in locating the woman.
“George got to her first,” Fenstermaker said. “I was just focused on what he was doing, because I’ve never been in a fire before.”
“I had seen Garon go in the building,” recalled Geise who had just parked the police cruiser.
He figured Fenstermaker was going in to rescue the woman on the third floor. Geise, a member of Tuckahoe Volunteer Fire Company since 1992, where he currently is deputy chief, and an emergency medical technician (EMT), assessed how much smoke was at the top of the stairs.
“From the bottom of the stairs I didn’t see too much,” he said.
Once he was on the third floor, he saw smoke banking down to within 4 to 4 1/2 feet from the floor and going out through a window. The officers crouched down as low as they could and, using their flashlights, found the woman in her apartment.
“I could feel the heat on my head when I was on the third floor,” he said. “I’ve been in a lot of fires. A lot of people might think it was a lot.”
He said the smoke was pretty consistent in the hallway but a little bit less in the woman’s apartment because her door was shut.
The officers got the resident, whom Danville Police Chief Jonathan Swank identified as Sara Bostic, to walk downstairs after Fenstermaker told her, “We gotta go,” as heard on the video. One also told her, “Take your time. Stay low.”
They brought her outside where medical personnel administered oxygen. About 10 minutes later, thick black smoke then flames shot out of the rear third-floor apartment window.
According to Dyroff’s narrative of the rescue, as read by Supervisor T.S. Scott at the meeting, the officers were dispatched to the fire at 8:59 p.m.
“Upon arrival, there were two EMS personnel, one Danville police officer and two civilians outside the three-story apartment building. Additionally, there were two Riverside Borough PD officers standing just inside the main doorway to the building.”
Scott read that Fenstermaker arrived first at the building as Geise parked the patrol car away from the building to allow fire apparatus proximity.
“Officer Fenstermaker immediately entered the building and removed a reluctant elderly resident from the building on the first floor,” Scott read from the chief’s narrative.
Geise arrived about 30 seconds later and saw the woman hanging her upper body out of the window as heavy smoke billowed out.
“She was told by a Danville PD officer to relax and take a deep breath, that they would get a ladder up to her,” Scott read.
That’s when Geise entered the building and climbed two sets of stairs to the third floor, which Dyroff wrote was filled with heavy smoke from the waist upwards and heat could be felt from a fire but not seen. Both officers in a crouched position made their way to the woman’s smoke-filled apartment. They escorted the woman, who was coughing and gasping for air, down the stairs to outside, where medical personnel administered oxygen.
“Within 10 minutes the third floor was fully engulfed in flames,” Dyroff wrote.
The chief wrote that the criteria for the Meritorious Award reads, “Awarded for an act, or series of acts, taken alone or in conjunction with others, that risks personal harm, injury or death and results in the lessening or elimination of injury, death or property damage of others.”
Afterward, Dyroff told the supervisors, “This goes to show the importance of body cams.”
He said officers just started using them five or six weeks ago after the supervisors approved their purchase.
“They’ve been very valuable,” the chief said.