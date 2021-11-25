DANVILLE — Parents voiced their concerns about shortfalls in the Danville school curriculum, telling the school board on Tuesday night that the district is violating the law and could face legal consequences.
Allison Cotner said there is a deficiency in the fourth-grade English Language Arts (ELA) curriculum at Liberty Valley Intermediate School. Sandy Green and Angela Krainak claimed the deficiency led to a popular teacher’s resignation.
Earlier in the meeting, the board accepted the resignation, effective Jan. 2, 2022, of June Heeter, a fourth-grade ELA teacher at Liberty Valley. Superintendent Ricki Boyle said she had tried to talk Heeter out of leaving.
Cotner told the board the curriculum required by the state and the school district’s own policies are not addressing the current deficiencies. She said she even filed a formal curriculum deficiency complaint with the state Department of Education.
Green said he deliberately moved to Danville because of the school district’s reputation. But after Heeter, “one of the district’s most requested and respected teachers unexpectedly announced her resignation,” he started to ask questions.
He said that in talking with other concerned parents, “I found much to my horror that the school had openly admitted they have no ELA or lit con curriculum in the fourth grade, and what little curricula exists in third and fifth grade is not research-based according to standard academic definitions,” Green read from a statement. “This is a violation of federal law as defined in Title VIII of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965 and as amended by the Every Student Succeeds Act of 2015. This may make the district vulnerable to lawsuits in federal court.”
Lit con courses use literature to teach science and social studies, as well as literature.
Green said he also learned the district does not have adequate science or social studies programs in grades three to five but is piloting them.
He asked the board to hold the district accountable. He called for a full audit of the k-12 curricula.
John Bickhart, who was named director of curriculum, instruction and technology last year, said the district has been trying to provide a quality education during the COVID-19 pandemic. Much of last year was focused on providing cyber and hybrid learning.
“We do have lesson plans for all subject areas,” he said. “There is a plan in place.”
Bickhart said teachers are involved in the planning process with administrators to work on correcting problems.
“It is evolving. We are making plans for the future,” he said.
“We know things are being taught appropriately,” Boyle said. “Standards are being addressed.”
She said after the meeting that, “When we discovered all these things, we worked to correct them.”
“I’m so saddened Mrs. Heeter is leaving,” Krainak told the board. “She is one of the best teachers this district has had.”