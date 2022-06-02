DANVILLE — The genealogical society may have disbanded, but the Montour County Historical Society still can help trace county family histories.
The Genealogy Room at the Boyd House has files on families, newspaper records of weddings, obituaries and other events, high school yearbooks and information on the Geisinger family, tracing it back to England. Hours are limited to Wednesdays, from 9 a.m. to noon, when volunteers Sylvia Knorr and Rebecca Steckley are on hand to help anyone seeking information.
“Becky does a good job of looking stuff up,” Knorr said. “We have a lot of the old cemeteries, old and new microfiche.”
The former Danville newspapers, the Danville Intelligencer, Evening News, Morning News and Danville Daily News, are available on microfiche, which is a flat piece of film containing microphotographs of the pages of a document.
“A lot of people have done their own research and brought copies in,” Knorr said.
They donated those copies of information on certain families for others to use in their research.
Unlike when the historical society did genealogy research in the Thomas Beaver Free Library, there currently is no internet service in the Boyd House Genealogy Room, but there are plans to eventually get it.
“We’re looking into getting WiFi or internet,” historical society President Lynn Reichen said.
There are no plans to use a service such as ancestry.com, which she said people could do at home.
The information in the Genealogy Room pertains mostly to Montour County, but there is some information related to Columbia County.
“Montour used to be part of Columbia County,” Steckley said.
The room also contains Civil War and military records of Montour County residents who served and marriage and death records dating back to the 1800s.
Reichen said there is twice as much information upstairs. If someone needs information from one of those sources, Knorr or Steckley could bring it down, she said.
Family histories
The Montour County Genealogical Society, which started in 1999, disbanded last year.
“When we started the genealogical society — I was one of the founders; there were eight of us — we started meeting at the Montgomery House,” she said.
That was before the historical society owned the adjacent Boyd House. Member and business owner Bob McWilliams began asking families for information on their histories.
“We just started getting massive amounts of family information,” Reichen said.
The genealogy group then began meeting in the library.
“Because of the internet, things got very slow,” Reichen said. “Our members started to fall off.”
According to the historical society’s bylaws, the assets of the genealogical society would become the property of the historical society if the former group closed. So the room in the Boyd House was remodeled and the copier and files were moved in.
The charge for research in the room is $2 per hour. The charge is $5 per hour if the volunteers do the research. Copies are 25 cents each. If volunteers do the research, payment is needed before the research will be sent to the recipient.
To enter the Boyd House, visitors must use the door from the rear parking lot across from the back door of the Montgomery House, up four steps. Knock for entrance, as the building will be locked. Those who have questions or need handicapped access can call Sylvia at 570-854-9920 or Rebecca at 570-764-1393. They will direct those who need a handicapped-accessible entrance.
No museum tours are given on Wednesdays, only on Sundays, Reichen said.