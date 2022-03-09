The Danville News
DANVILLE — A Wilkes-Barre man who admitted Wednesday to violating a protection from abuse (PFA) order by calling a Danville woman was immediately sentenced to 20 days to six months in the Montour County Prison.
Roger Hampton, 67, admitted in county court to the indirect criminal contempt charge for violating the PFA last June. Alison Pringle, of Danville, had filed the order, which was set to expire on Dec. 13, 2021.
Hampton entered his plea via video feed from the county lockup, where he is incarcerated for theft, unauthorized use and a previous PFA violation, District Attorney Angela Mattis said.
For the latest violation, Judge Gary E. Norton ordered Hampton to pay court costs, a $100 fine and sentenced him to the jail term consecutive to his previous sentence.