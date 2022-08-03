The Danville News
MAHONING TWP. — Township Police are reminding residents to not place personal checks in their mailboxes.
Police issued a warning in April about several incidents of “check washing” that had occurred since January. They still are hearing of incidents in which residents have had checks stolen and “washed” for several thousands of dollars to fraudulent recipients.
As township Police Chief Fred Dyroff explained in April, victims of the scam placed outgoing personal and business checks in their personal mailboxes. The checks were payable to other persons or businesses. Some of those checks were removed by unknown persons who “washed” the checks by changing the payee and dollar amount for thousands more dollars. According to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS), scammers wash the checks in chemicals to remove the ink before writing in a different payee and dollar amount, Dyroff stated in a news release. Some scammers will use copiers or scanner to print fake copies of a check.
The township police are working with the USPIS in the investigations, Dyroff reported. USPIS recommends residents not leave outgoing mail, particularly checks, in their outgoing mail, especially overnight, the chief said.
“Deposit your outgoing mail in blue collection boxes before the last pickup, or at the local post office,” Dyroff wrote. “If you’re going on vacation, have your mail held at the post office or have it picked up by a friend or neighbor.”