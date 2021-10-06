MAHONING TWP. — A Coal Township woman involved in an Aug. 19 crash on the Danville-Riverside Bridge was driving with a blood alcohol level five times the legal limit, police allege.
Anjinette Jerewicz, 46, of 1101 E. Packer St., also tested positive for benzodiazepine, a type of depressant, police charge.
Jerewicz was recently charged by Mahoning Township police with driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, reckless driving and driving with an open container of alcohol.
Officer Garon Fenstermaker alleges in the complaint that Jerewicz was traveling east on the bridge at about 10:40 p.m. when her 2016 Chevrolet Cruz struck the concrete barrier on the eastbound side of the road, crossed over to the oncoming lane and struck the concrete barrier on the westbound side. The officer said Jerewicz was unresponsive and was transported to Geisinger Medical Center via ambulance. Fenstermaker said he spotted a half-empty bottle of vodka on the floor of the front passenger side.
Fenstermaker obtained a search warrant on Aug. 31 for Jerewicz’s medical toxicology records for Aug. 19. On Sept. 1, Geisinger supplied the records, which showed she had a blood alcohol content of .406 percent and tested positive for the depressant, according to the charges, which were filed in the office of District Judge Marvin Shrawder.