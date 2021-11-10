The Danville News
MAHONING TWP. — A township woman is charged with harboring a fugitive wanted by U.S. Marshals Service.
Mahoning Township Police Officer Garon Fenstermaker filed the charge of hindering apprehension, harboring or concealing against Erika Marie Powlus, 23, of 77 Brook St.
Fentermaker said the marshals had a warrant to serve on Andrew Lacomey for a parole violation related to a possession with intent to deliver charge.
Lacomey had been staying with Powlus, with whom he was in a relationship, police said. Township police and the marshals went to her home just before 7 a.m. on Oct. 1 and surrounded the residence. Powlus and her sister, Gabriel Powlus, exited the home. Gabriel stated Lacomey was in the house, while Erika said he was not. After someone was seen moving in the rear of the residence, marshals entered the home and found Lacomey behind a washing machine.
He was released to the U.S. Marshals Service.
A preliminary hearing for Powlus before District Judge Marvin Shrawder is scheduled for Nov. 16 at 3:30 p.m.