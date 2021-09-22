DANVILLE — A former Sunbury woman on probation for repeatedly stalking and harassing a Danville woman is facing four more sets of charges.
This time, Jamie Alisha Adams, 31, also faces counts of retaliation against a witness or victim and terroristic threats, in addition to stalking and harassment charges. She was jailed in the Columbia County Prison in lieu of $400,000 bail on the new charges, said District Judge Marvin Shrawder, in whose office the charges were filed.
Danville police, who filed the charges related to the alleged violations in June and July, claim Adams, who had been living with her father in Bridge City, Texas, sent more than 100 harassing texts and attempted five phone calls to Jennifer Krajewski in June and July. Her texts included such messages as, “You need to stop putting innocent people in prison thanks,” “You deserve death by dishonor,” “Im gonna get you jumped in jail out of jail dead or alive” and “I want to curb stomp your teeth out.”
Krajewski told police the texts and calls from Adams affect her mental health and physical well-being. Danville police Sgt. Justin Stanley said Krajewski has been in contact with them for over a year related to harassment from Adams. Despite warnings to stop the harassment, Adams was rearrested six previous times for stalking and harassment of Krajewski.
Shrawder initially sentenced Adams to 12 months probation on Jan. 19 after she pleaded guilty to repeatedly harassing Krajewski on Nov. 23. According to court documents, Adams again contacted the Danville woman on Feb. 3 and Feb. 8, which violated her probation and resulted in harassment and stalking charges. She was detained on Feb. 9 after failing to report to the probation office.
She previously was sentenced to 30 days to 12 months for again harassing Krajewski, of Danville, via text.
Montour County President Judge Thomas James ordered a psychological evaluation for Adams in April, and he continued a bail modification hearing for up to 30 days. In June, the judge released Adams on $10,000 bail on stalking charges. She was moving to Texas and had a home plan to live with her father.
Police say in the latest criminal complaints that the harassment and threats continued. She faces four counts each of stalking, a third-degree felony; three counts of harassment, a third-degree misdemeanor; two counts of retaliation against a witness or victim, also a third-degree felony, and one count of terroristic threats, a first-degree misdemeanor.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 30 at 10:45 a.m. before Shrawder.