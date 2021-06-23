MAHONING TWP. — Princesses are gathering this week to try on makeup, hear stories and — to dance.
Aspiring classical ballerinas are gathering, too, to become better at the art of ballet.
The two summer dance camps are about more than dancing, though. They are part of a rising, so to speak, from the ashes of a fire that destroyed a building, but not the spirit of Karen Gronsky’s dance school.
Offered space in the former Gold Star Nursing Home on School House Road that now houses a medical billing office and a Geisinger Home Health office, Gronsky leapt at the chance to reopen her studio after fire destroyed her three-story Karen Gronsky School of Dance, 160 Center St., early May 24. Fire officials are awaiting lab tests to try to determine the cause.
The building housed Gronsky’s dance school for more than 25 years.
The tragedy drew thousands of messages of support from students, parents and others throughout the region from which she draws students. A supporter started a GoFundMe page for her.
Gronsky was determined to reopen. So when Joel Gum, owner of the former nursing home, offered her a 3,000-square-foot space in one wing of the building to use for the summer, she quickly accepted.
The studio can move into an adjacent space in the same building in September.
Princess sparklesShe opened on Monday with her first two summer camps of the year — the Princess Camp, for girls 3 to 8 years old, and Pointe Camp, for students to learn or sharpen their ballet skills.
“I love it so much,” Baylee Renn, 8, of Coal Township, said at Tuesday’s Princess Camp.
Aurora Metzinger, 6, of Bloomsburg, said she likes doing hip-hop dance the most.
“At the end, I run when I hop up and I twist,” Aurora explained as she demonstrated the move.
Asked what she liked about the camp, Ava Marshman, 7, of Berwick, replied, “We get to dress up every day.”
Maggie Bauman, 7, of Sunbury, wearing glitter on her cheeks, said she likes, “the sparkles.”
At that session, Megan LaMotte, who traveled back to Danville from Reno, Nevada, where she now lives, to assist Gronsky with the camps, helped apply makeup to some of the girls.
Gronsky’s two other assistants, Marissa Patynski, of Danville, dressed as Moana, and Abby Knoebel, of Elysburg, as Ariel, also helped with the camp.
“In the five days of camp, we do ballet, tap, hip-hop, musical theater and lyrical,” Gronsky said.
The Princess Camp featured a different princess theme each day, and the girls could dress as each one. Monday was Cinderella/favorite princess; Tuesday, Moana/Ariel; Wednesday, Jasmine; today, Sleeping Beauty, and tomorrow is Frozen Friday, when student will perform for parents. Of course, there will be ice cream.
“We coordinate the stories and the music with the princesses,” Gronsky said.
From ballet to hip-hopAt Pointe Camp on Tuesday afternoon, 10 of the 18 girls in the class took their positions at the barre and moved into different postures as Gronsky called out moves from plié, to bend their knees, to relevé, so they would rise back to the original position.
Patynski led the eight younger girls in stretching exercises on the spacious studio dance floor.
All of the dancers then, one at a time, performed grand jetés, a series of springing jumps from one foot to the other, from one corner of the dance floor to the other.
That camp is for girls 11 to 18 who are aspiring classical ballet dancers or want to sharpen their ballet skills, and some younger aspiring ballerinas.
Gronsky assistant Abby Knoebel, 17, a dance student for nine years, is also attending the Pointe Camp.
“It really helps with technique,” she said.
“I really like helping the little kids and really like improving my pointe skills in camp,” said Ashlynn Kuijpers, 16, of Catawissa.
On Saturday, all of Gronsky’s students and their families are invited to a picnic at Knoebels, beginning at noon. At 3 p.m., her students will perform in the band shell there.
Next month, Gronsky’s dance school will hold a hip-hop camp with professional dancer Reggie Oliver, of Delaware.
That camp runs July 15 to 17, with a picnic and performance at Knoebels on July 18.
Fall classes start in the new space on Sept. 13.
‘Beauty for ashes’“This makes me so happy to be here,” Gronsky said. “The kids love it here. The space is beautiful (with) all the natural light.”
She said one could look at the tragedy with the attitude that something was taken away, or look at it with the attitude of faith.
She cited a phrase from the Bible, “beauty for ashes,” that helped keep her going after the fire.
“I never knew what that meant,” Gronsky said. “It’s one of God’s promises. That’s what I kept holding on to.”
She said, too, how could she not be happy with all of the support she received from family, her husband, the dance students and their families.
“That’s what makes my heart happy, just seeing them enjoy dance and be happy,” Gronsky said.