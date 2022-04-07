DANVILLE — A construction crew worked for months to form a new connection to the Danville Area Community Center (DACC).
On Monday, DACC members entered the center through the upper entrance for the first time in a year.
The bridge that led to that entrance was closed since last April because the structure was deteriorating. The center had enough funding through grants and donations by October to fund the approximately $125,000 project to install a new handicapped-accessible ramp and bridge.
Someday, DACC officers hope to expand the first and second floors of the building front out to the curb.
“Members and guests will notice that the bridge is different from our previous bridge,” said DACC Executive Director Molly Nied. “This difference was a purposeful decision so that the investment could be incorporated into a future facility renovation and expansion.”
“Our goal is, within the next several years to expand the building to the front so that it covers the ramp,” said Heather Laubach, DACC’s director of operations. “The designs are still being tweaked.”
The ramp on one side and stairs on the other lead to the bridge that connects to the building’s upper entrance.
The proposed expansion is why wooden railings were installed on the bridge, Laubach said. They were less costly than steel and they would be removed anyway when the expansion is built.
The expansion is needed because the center lacks enough storage space. The extra room would give the center additional space for cardio workouts on the upper floor, strength training on the lower level, and a multi-purpose room available for rental for meetings, birthday parties or nutrition and diabetes awareness classes.
“We even talked about a family meal preparation area,” Laubach said.
Contractor Don E. Bower Inc., of Berwick, started the work in January. Now workers are just finishing up a punch list, touching up a nearby wall.
Nied said the bridge project was made possible with grant funding through the federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED).
“We are very thankful for the generous support of our elected officials,” Nied said. “Those grants covered the majority of the bridge project. We truly appreciate the generous support of our members and corporate and private donors that allowed us to cover the rest of the expense. Memberships and donations allow us to continue to strive toward our mission to serve the community through educational, social, cultural and physical wellness.”
She said the new bridge is now an invitation to members and the community to come into the center.
“We are proud of the services we offer to the community, are excited to grow and expand them, and are thrilled that this facility investment better represents the DACC,” Nied said. “We invite the community to come walk across the new bridge and explore all that we have to offer at the DACC.”