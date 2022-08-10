The Danville News
MAHONING TWP. — East End Fire Company will celebrate its 100th anniversary on Aug. 20 with good eats, raffles and dancing.
The public is invited to the celebration that will kick off with an open house in both the fire station and the social hall from noon until 5 p.m. During this time, food vendors Glenda and Scott’s Homemade Ice Cream, Huck’s Grill and Cooking From the Hart will be there. There will also be raffles.
Residents are invited to meet their local volunteer firefighters, learn about fire safety, check out the fire company’s banquet facility, get some good eats and cool treats, and maybe win a prize. There will be a special fire safety presentation at 3 p.m.
Put on your dancing shoes and enjoy the DJ from 7 to 11 p.m. (Must be at least 21 years old to attend the DJ event.)
East End Fire Company is a non-smoking facility.