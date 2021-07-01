DANVILLE — Montour County’s recreation board hopes to negotiate a lease with the county for the Hopewell Park and hire a firm to design a pump track there.
A state grant of $125,000 is at stake.
The Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC) applied for the grant in April to develop the pump track at the park along Route 11 in Mahoning Township. MARC Director Bob Stoudt informed the board on Monday night that the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) reviewed the project and found it “not ready to go.” That means the project is not eligible for the grant funding.
The agency cited three reasons:
n Montour County, not MARC, the grant applicant, owns the site, but DCNR will accept a copy of a draft lease of at least 25 years to enable ready-to-go status.
n The grant application’s site development drawing (an aerial overlay with labels) was not prepared by a design consultant, and the site development drawing was missing accessible connections to proposed bike skills features, the reconstructed beginners’ pump track and the reconstructed bike jumps area.
The existing parking lot closer to those improvements should have designated parking, for those with disabilities in addition to the proposed parking on the other side of the pump track.
n The attached budget is missing details on materials planned for ADA parking spaces and accessible connections.
Stoudt requested, and the board approved plans to negotiate a lease with the county. Board member Dan Hartman, who is a county commissioner, abstained in the vote.
Stoudt also won approval to find an engineering firm to do a development drawing and provide necessary details.
Stoudt said that even if deficiencies are corrected, MARC’s application might not be approved for grant funding this year, but would be more competitive in 2022. A final decision on the grant is expected in mid-November of this year, he said.
If MARC receives the grant, it will be required to provide $125,000 in matching funds.
As of Friday, MARC had secured $149,000.95 in donations and pledges from 53 donors, including a $50,000 pledge from the Columbia-Montour Visitors Bureau, Stoudt said.
Stoudt plans to launch a public fundraising campaign in the next few weeks.
The board also granted his request to hire the Kleinfelder engineering firm for $10,500 to design a project to stabilize a collapsing section of the Hess Loop Trail — J. Manley Robbins Trail Segment at the Hess Recreation Area, between mile markers 1.3 and 1.5.
The trail section is holding up for now but slumping.
Stoudt expressed concerns that heavy rains could further undermine the trail.
He and MARC board member Larry Robertson, who is a Mahoning Township supervisor, said Kleinfelder worked with the township in stabilizing Bald Top Road.
Stoudt said the money was not budgeted, but, “We can’t defer it because we can’t leave the trail closed for years on end.”
He added that the hotel tax revenue was better than expected.
He emphasized, though, “No work gets done with this. This is strictly engineering work.”