DANVILLE — Sixty-five-year-old Greg Fanelli started lifting weights only about a half dozen years ago.
Earlier this summer, he broke his own state records in his age group and weight class (198 pounds) in the squat and dead lift at the 2021 International Powerlifting Association (IPA) Strength Spectacular Powerlifting Championships in York.
Bob Temple, 70, did one better at the competition. Temple, co-owner with his wife, Brenda, and several others of the Muscle and Fitness Factory gym on Ferry Street, set new state and world records in his age group and weight class (181 pounds) in the dead lift, in which the barbell is lifted to the hip level.
Teen lifter Connor Jones, 16, of Danville, also from the gym, also set a state record in the dead lift in his age and weight (165 pounds) class.
They and Austin Schott, 24, of Elysburg, another Muscle and Fitness Factory member, all won first-place trophies at the June 26-27 competition.
“They were telling me for my age and weight there were no records, so I could set some,” said Temple, who started lifting when he was 12, after recovering from rheumatic fever.
He said his lifting helped him get healthy.
Started on a whimFor Fanelli, of Danville, an orthopedic surgeon at Geisinger Medical Center, lifting weights was more of a sudden decision.
“I started six or seven years ago at 58 or 59,” Fanelli said during a recent interview at Muscle and Fitness Factory. “I came in here on a whim. I was at Cole’s (Hardware).”
He was curious about the gym, went in and had a look around.
“I said this looks like fun,” Fanelli recalled. “I did sports in school but never stuff like this.”
He bought a couple of books on lifting. He now works out five days a week, though, he said, his full-time work sometimes interrupts that schedule. He spends two of those workout days on bench presses, two on squats and one on dead lifts.
Last year in a competition, he squatted with 205 pounds and deadlifted 380 pounds to set state records for his age group, 60-64. Combined with his 185-pound bench press, he lifted a total of 770. This year, in the 65-69 age group, he set new state records with a 220-pound squat and a 410-pound dead lift, which, combined with the same weight bench press, gave him 815 total pounds lifted.
“My best total last year was 770,” Fanelli said. “I wanted to beat that. I wanted to break 800. I was very happy.”
Temple, of Bloomsburg, set both state and world records on June 27 by deadlifting 415 pounds.
Jones set a state record in the teen 16-17 age group with a dead lift of 455 pounds. He also squatted with 405 pounds and bench-pressed 225 for a combined 1,085 pounds.
Schott, competing in the open division at the 275-pound weight class (he weighs 268), squatted with 550 pounds, benched 350 and deadlifted 500 for a total weight of 1,400 pounds.
Mother, 96, hits the gym“From my perspective, it’s a very safe sport,” Fanelli said. “It’s a good way to safely stay strong, as long as you follow all the technical rules.”
He said his 96-year-old mother, who lives in Warminster, Bucks County, goes to the gym five or six days a week to do weight training and cardio exercises.
“She had never been an exerciser before,” Fanelli said.
When she had to have both knees replaced about 10 years ago, he encouraged her to start exercising so she was stronger before and after the surgeries.
“I am convinced that if more people did this, there would be less people in my waiting room,” Fanelli said. “I’m stronger now than I was at 45.”
Lawrence “Legend” McCaffery, 63, of Danville, a former co-owner of the gym, helps coach Temple’s grandson, Tylere Temple, and Dustin Fry at the gym and worked with Bob Temple and Fanelli at the competition. He noted the distinction that not all people who lift weights are bodybuilders, who develop their physiques for competition.
“In the gym, we have bodybuilders and lifters, people who want to keep in shape for sports,” said McCaffery, of Danville. McCaffery started lifting after his family sold their farms when he was a young man and he no longer was throwing hay bales.
“No more lifting hay,” he said.
Schott, who only has been competing for a year and a half, got into lifting until right after college.
“I wanted to keep doing sports,” he said.
He came in first in the full-power, 275-pound weight class. Though he didn’t set any records, Schott is focused on his next goal.
“I want to win nationals,” he said.