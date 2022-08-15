The Valley has a long history of generous givers, dating back to the days when Abigail Geisinger funded a hospital and up to today when so many scholarships and awards are available for students, businesses and nonprofits are boosted thanks to outlets like the Green Dragon Foundation and active alumni associations.
One of the latest acts of generosity is a unique one being undertaken by a unique group.
Riverside Mayor John LaMotte, some borough council members and Boy Scout Troop 33 have nearly built a wooden kiosk outside the borough building for the community to share their bounties with those in need. As of late last week, the project only needed a roof to be complete.
The group expects residents to drop off extra produce from their gardens, canned goods, clothing or anything else someone may have extra of that others may need.
On Tuesday, squash, canned spaghetti and meatballs and clothing in plastic were placed on the kiosk’s shelves to mimic how it will look.
“If you need it, take it. If you have anything extra, bring it,” LaMotte said.
The kiosk will also include a corkboard where residents can post information, requests for and offers to help with things like mowing grass or weeding a garden.
The group, Boro Life, which has been around for about a year, takes actions that provide for residents in the community without using taxpayer dollars. They have directed a Halloween parade and sponsored a free swim day at the Kipp’s Run Pool. They are planning a Christmas parade.
“Anything that will be fun and draw the community out,” Riverside Council member Barb Kriner said.
The kiosk gives residents the ability to follow in the footsteps of Abigail Geisinger and the other givers that have made the Valley what it is today, a place often overflowing with generosity.
Citizens with the means to contribute to the kiosk should do so and help their less fortunate neighbors.
Anyone who doesn’t have the resources to donate items can still follow a generous path by donating their time or skills to help a group like Boro Life carry out its mission.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by News Editor Eric Pehowic.