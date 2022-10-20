RIVERSIDE — Danny Gable, 47, of Riverside, is donating part of his liver to a friend, Brian Witmer, a former fire chief at the Good Will Hose Company, Danville Fire Department, at the end of this month.
“It’s hard for me to tell this story,” Gable said. “Everyone asks me why I’m doing this.
“The answer is I don’t want to see my Brian die. This is a short term sacrifice for a long-term benefit.”
“Brian is a good friend of mine,” Gable said. They’ve known each other for 17 years.
Witmer, 56, of Danville, who has also served on the Danville Borough Council as president, had been living with the knowledge that his liver function was deteriorating for about nine years, he said.
“About eight years ago he told me that he was going to need a liver transplant,” Gable said. “I was completely shocked. It was just a horrible feeling. I told him if there was anything I could do, give me a call. I never pried or asked questions.”
Gable would check in with Witmer to see how he was doing. Everything seemed to be going pretty well, Gable said.
“Then this past June he said he was not doing too good. and that he needed to be on the transplant list,” he said.
Gable had seen people he knew waiting on the liver transplant list die. His father-in-law was one of them.
“Dan and I had been friends for close to 20 years. We’ve always stayed in touch,” Witmer said. “We hunted together, we went to each other’s cabins.”
Witmer began telling Gable what he was going through. Recently, he told his friend, things had taken a turn for the worse.
“I’m not so good right now,” he told Gable. “I said I need a transplant and he was going to go through the donor transplant program at UPMC. Dan asked me, what does it take to do that?”
After that, Witmer didn’t think any more of it. After learning about the program, Gable sat down with his wife, Brenna Gable, and discussed the situation.
“My father-in-law died waiting for a liver,” Gable said. “Brian is my friend and I just couldn’t sit back and watch him die without trying to do something.”
Brenna Gable thought about it a little bit. After all they do have two children, and 8 and 15-year old.
“I talked it over with my entire family and they said, ‘Yeah, let’s go for it,” Gable said.
Shortly thereafter, he called Witmer and told him that he wanted to be tested as a possible donor.
“I said ‘wow,” Witmer recalled.
It turned out that Gable was a match “right off the get-go,” Witmer said. “The news was overwhelming. That somebody would go out of their way for me to save my life.”
Wimer found the idea of Dan helping him “humbling. It’s hard, because I am used to public service my entire life. I have always been there to help people ... friends, family. To see the outpouring that I’ve been getting lately from people that I don’t even know. It’s a lot to take in.
“People talk about heroes,” Witmer said. “Dan is a true hero. He is saving someone’s life, and he didn’t have to.”
Gable had to be in really good shape before the operation.
“They (UPMC) called me back and set up an appointment. I would have to go out to Pittsburgh where he would be tested. It was a two-day ordeal,” Gable said, “where I was tested top to bottom. it was probably the most thorough physical I will ever get in my life. I also had a psych-evaluation. I met with the transplant team.”
All his results came back. It said Gable was in good shape and his blood was a perfect match with Witmer’s. They were compatible.
“I was told to lose 10 pounds,” he said. “They are very strict on who they allow to be a donor. I lost that. I am a 100 percent match.”
“I am in pretty good shape. I was tested out in Pittsburgh. My vitals were good,” said Witmer. “So this is happening at almost the perfect time.”
Surgery is set for Oct. 31 in Pittsburgh at UPMC.
“I”ll be out for several weeks recovering,” he said. “I was told by surgeons that they could extract 40-to- 60 percent of my liver, and in six to eight weeks it will fully regenerate. and the piece that is placed into my friend will also regenerate into full size.”
Witmer will be out in Pittsburgh for three months, recovering, so they decided to rent a house and share the cost.
To help with expenses, there is a GoFundMe page set up at https://gofundme/c2d76003
A special Bingo event will be held at 4:30 p.m. at the Washies Fire Co., Sunday. All proceeds will benefit Witmer. For more information, visit the Washies Facebook page.