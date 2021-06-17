Riverside Borough’s 150th anniversary celebration continues on Saturday beginning at 1 p.m. on the Southside Fire Company picnic grounds.
Among the highlights are a cornhole tournament and a Brothers of the Brush contest. Registration for cornhole starts at noon. The entry fee is $40 per team for competitive play and $30 per team for social members. Sixty-five percent of the fees are returned in prizes.
“This event is a real community event,” said Lynn Reichen, the anniversary celebration committee chairwoman. “You don’t have to be from Riverside to enjoy the day, everyone is invited.”
She said she has a great bunch of people backing her up on the committee. Mayor John LaMotte organized the tournaments, Katie Yule is in charge of the children’s games.
“Todd Oberdorf is organizing the food, as well as cooking his famous hot sausage sandwiches,” Reichen said. “Deb Bausch and Beth Rake have been busy with the treasure hunt, movie and s’mores. Barb Kriner, Pete Fleming and myself will be selling food, merchandise and raffle tickets throughout the day.”
She said a beer and wine event will follow on July 10. That’s still in the planning stages.
LaMotte will start Saturday’s events off at 1 p.m. with a Time of Remembrance for Our Departed Veterans, according to Bausch.
Police Chief Kerry Parkes will then have a bicycle auction for the bicycles accumulated and not claimed in the borough.
The contests will begin at 3 p.m. The first is Back the Hat — decorate a hat and win a prize. Three categories will be judged. The entry fee is a pin for $5 or an exempt pin for $5 to be a spectator.
Then the men will take the stage for the Brothers of the Brush contest, judged by the staff of Dapper Dudes. There are three categories for prizes. Buttons to enter or be a spectator are $5.
All sales go toward the celebration events.
Yule will have kids games in the afternoon and there will be a treasure hunt for the kids prior to the showing of the movie, “The Goonies.” There will be free popcorn and s’mores during the movie.
“We will have some raffle items — gift cards, lottery tickets and a special set of cornhole board made by Riverside resident Dave Wemple,” Bausch wrote. “Hot sausages will be available, as well as several food vendors on the grounds. The Scout troop will be on hand selling foods and sharing some of their games such as Ga-Ga Ball.”
The summer-long anniversary celebration kicked off on May 8 with a parade, the cutting of the anniversary cake by parade Grand Marshal Theodore “Chick” Burkland and live music into the evening.
Raffle tickets are on sale until Aug. 21 for a Yeti Cooler and $500 gift certificate to George’s Meats. There also will be 150th anniversary merchandise for sale.
Raffle tickets and merchandise can be purchased weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Riverside Borough Building at 415 Dewart St.
“The committee works so well together,” Reichen said. “It’s hard to say who does what because we all help and do everything together. I just can’t say enough about this committee. It’s a great group off people who melded together very well.”