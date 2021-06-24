A new scholarship fund is being created by the Royer Family to support Danville Area High School students.
The Community Giving Foundation: Danville announced the creation of The Royer Family Scholarship Fund, established by siblings Brent, Chris, and Heather in honor and memory of their family.
“Our whole family, having spent two decades in Danville, has benefitted greatly from this wonderful community of friends and educators.
“It is our desire to give back by providing support for deserving students as they pursue their dreams,” the siblings said in a release from the foundation.
Encouraged by a Danville educator and business owner, the siblings chose to set up a scholarship fund at the Foundation in honor of their father, Dr. Thomas Royer, and in memory of their mother, Mary Jane Ferdinand Royer, and their sister, Dr. Gwyneth Royer.
“Each was committed to the success and community feeling in Danville through careers and volunteerism in many areas, including the Ronald McDonald House, Camp Victory, Danville School Board, and growth of the Geisinger Health System, Life Flight, and Geisinger Care Center,” a release from the foundation noted.
“The family has also participated in many wonderful activities the community has to offer, including Danville Community Singers and Danville High School cheerleading and forensics programs.”
“Our parents and sister always demonstrated the importance of community and educational opportunities,” the Royer family said.
“While this fund celebrates our family’s commitment to these values, it also honors the great community that Danville continues to be and the quality education it offers local students.”
The Royer Family Scholarship Fund will award a one-year scholarship to Danville graduating seniors pursuing a career in the Arts.
Consideration will be given to students enrolling in a certification program, associates, or undergraduate degree program with a career focus including journalism, music, fine arts, digital media, or other related fields.
Special consideration will be given to students who participated in Danville’s forensics program.
Contributions can be made to the Royer Family Scholarship Fund online at csgiving.org, or mail to the Community Giving Foundation, Attn: Royer Family Scholarship Fund, 725 West Front Street, Berwick PA 18603.
Danville is an affiliate of the Community Giving Foundation, which manages over 300 charitable funds and makes grant investments throughout the region to improve the quality of life in the Central Susquehanna area.
For more information, visit csgiving.org or call the Foundation at 570-752-3930.