The Danville News
DANVILLE — The free model train program returns to Christ Memorial Episcopal Church this Saturday, 17 years since the first trains roared down the track in 2004.
More than 12,000 families and their children have run the trains on the second floor of the air-conditioned church in Danville at the corner of Pine and East Market streets, said Bob Bomboy, who has overseen the program from the beginning.
They have delighted in the puffing steam engines, the whistles and horns, the ice skaters, the sparkling Christmas tree, the model merry-go-round, the unloading coal cars and log cars, the barrel loader, the sawmill, and the two miniature watchmen who run out of their shanties, swinging their red lanterns, whenever a train comes rushing by, he said.
“We’re back,” Bomboy said. “My volunteer partners and I are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it’s OK to gather in small groups like ours. We hope you’ll wear your masks and we’ll have free pediatric safety masks for children. It’s time to have fun and the joy of playing with our electric trains and all the fascinating operating accessories children can play with here.”
The trains will be open from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday and every Saturday morning from now on.
As in previous years, the central attraction is a loop of track 22 feet long, where five trains – smoking steam locomotives and diesels, some more than 50 years old – chase each other through mountain tunnels and across a lagoon.
Above, a colorful garden-size freight train circles the room on 100 feet of track suspended from the ceiling.
In the middle of everything, a sparkling Christmas tree puts up with children eager to see one of the display’s newest features, a model of the Navy’s long-lost dirigible aircraft carrier, the U.S.S. Macon, circling the treetop twice every minute.
There’s a rare American Flyer freight puffing around a layout that the children themselves have painted; also a model merry-go-round, barrel, log, and coal loaders, an elevating bascule bridge, a working model sawmill, and 30 pushbuttons that activate the exhibit’s operating attractions.
More than 1,000 glimmering icicle lights and booming fiber-electronic fireworks also decorate the display.