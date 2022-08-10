The Danville News
DANVILLE — School directors approved several new hires and accepted a few resignations at their regular meeting on Monday night.
The board approved the following new staff members:
Brandon Long as a Grade 5 ELA/science teacher at Liberty Valley Intermediate School at a yearly salary of $72,135.
Natalie Young as a learning support teacher at the high school at the contracted yearly salary of $69,122.
Elise Snyder as a school psychologist at Liberty Valley at $62,372 per year.
Tanya Witkowski as a temporary elementary interventions teacher at $54,693 a year.
Ryan Guyer as a long-term emotional support teacher at Danville Primary School at $54,693 a year.
Juliana Diehl as a fourth-grade teacher at Liberty Valley at $54,693 a year.
Jessica Walters as an elementary school counselor at the primary school and Liberty Valley at $74,411 per year.
The board accepted the resignations of Jennifer Weaver as a Pre-K Counts teacher and Rebecca Howe and Nancy McBride as paraprofessionals at Danville Middle School.