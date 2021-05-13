DANVILLE — Danville Area school directors Tuesday night appointed Christine Gordon to fill the seat of Dr. Korta Yuasa, who resigned on April 17.
Gordon, a candidate on the May 18 Republican primary ballot for a four-year board seat and wife of current board member Kyle Gordon, is an advocate for students’ social and emotional well-being. She was the only applicant for the opening.
The Liberty Township resident has worked at the Geisinger Health Plan in account management for 20 years.
“Mental health is a major discussion taking place within the district,” parent Melissa Specht, of Mahoning Township, commented via Zoom after Gordon’s appointment at the special board meeting.
“Many parents are talking the talk and walking the walk, and it’s falling on deaf ears,” she said.
“It needs to be the main focus, before academics, just like she (Gordon) said,” Specht added.
Gordon’s appointed term will run through Dec. 6.
On Wednesday night at the board’s regular monthly meeting, Specht, who attended in person, expressed concern that administrators were moving learning support teacher Alyssa Wenrich from the middle school to Liberty Valley Intermediate School and moving a teacher from there to the middle school.
”We need the current teacher who is at the middle school at the middle school,” Specht said, adding Wenrich has built up students who have experience tragedy.
”She has built a rapport with them,” she said.
Amber Walter, of Danville, echoed Specht’s remarks.
”Please don’t break something that is not broken,” Walter told the board.
Superintendent Ricki Boyle said she and the administration work together to make changes that are required at times.
”It does not always make everyone happy, but we have had success with the moves,” Boyle said.