DANVILLE — School directors rejected one board member's request to name parent advisers to the Danville Area School Board committees and to make a second school board meeting each month part of policy.
The board, at its meeting Monday night, later agreed to again hold two meetings per month, as the board has in the recent past, but not make it a matter of policy.
Board member Dr. Sandy Green last month suggested parent representatives on the committees — curriculum, extracurricular and athletic, finance and buildings and grounds. On Monday night, he proposed that change as part of the policies the board discussed that night.
His motion to add the advisers died when no other member seconded his motion. Seven board members attended the meeting. Vice President John Croll and Wayne Brookhart were absent.
Green's motion to make a second monthly meeting part of board policy also died for lack of a second.
The board later voted to hold two meetings per month, with exception of the months of July, November and December. One meeting per month would be a "committee of the whole," a work session where no votes would be taken but where committee topics also could be discussed. They will determine the second meeting date later.
Green, Sherry Cooper, Yohannes Getachew, Chris Huron and board President Michael Clouser voted yes. Derl Reichard, Richard Vognetz voted no.
The board also rejected — by a 4-3 vote — Green's suggestion that the district give two business days notice of board meetings rather than two days. Green had argued that a recent parent survey Superintendent Ricki Boyle conducted showed between one-third and one-half don't feel school officials are listening to them. In some cases, he said, they feel the district is trying to hide things.
Boyle said two business days notice would require the administration to get the meeting agenda out by the Thursday mornings before the Monday meetings.
"We are arguing against making it easier for people to attend (board meetings)," Green said, adding people need time to arrange child care or adjust their schedules to participate in the meetings.
"What's the difference?" Reichard said. "People can plan child care on the weekend."
Only Clouser, Vognetz and Green voted in favor of two business days notice. Reichard, Huron, Cooper and Getachew voted no.
DACC partnership
The board, following a presentation by Molly Nied, executive director of the Danville Area Community Center (DACC), unanimously approved a swim lessons agreement between the district and DACC for all second-grade students. The students will receive instructions for seven weeks from March to May at a cost of $10,000. The district has $5,000 of that from an unnamed donor. Green said he would get the other half from Geisinger administrators. The discounted rate will accommodate 225 students, according to administrators.
The board also voted to allow DACC to provide before and after school programming starting in the 2022-2023 school year.
In other business, the board approved hiring Van Wagner as a high school agriculture teacher at the contracted yearly salary of $81,687, effective July 1, 2022, with additional curriculum development, FFA duties and conferences during the summer preceding the 2022-2023 school year.