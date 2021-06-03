DANVILLE — After a school year like no other, Danville school officials are grateful the Class of 2021 will have a close-to-normal commencement on Friday evening.
The ceremony has been moved inside from the stadium to the gym due to the possibility of rain or thunderstorms and the lifting of the state mitigation orders. District officials said, though, the ceremony will closely resemble past traditional commencements, the last of which was held in 2019.
The last outdoor graduation at Danville occurred in 2009, according to high school Principal Jeremy Winn.
A year ago, nearly three months into the COVID-19 pandemic, seniors received their diplomas in separate small groups in the auditorium with only a few of their family members present. The segments of the ceremony, including the speeches, were recorded on video, combined and presented online.
“Looking at the Class of 2020 last year, we were kind of in scramble mode,” said Winn.
He said administrators wanted to try to give this year’s seniors some sense of normalcy.
“This year, we’re starting to see some light at the end of tunnel,” Winn said. “It’s been a challenging year. There is no book for this.”
The principal said this group of seniors probably went through the most adversity since their ancestors who went through world wars and the Korean and Vietnam wars.
To be able to finish the school year with a traditional commencement ceremony, “It means a great deal,” Superintendent Ricki Boyle said.
After the district went to all online classes from March of 2020 to the end of that school year, district officials last summer had to plan a mix of online and in-person classes, train teachers in online teaching and recording their lessons, and set guidelines and protocol for masking, social distancing, sanitation and other requirements as part of a district health and safety plan for this school year.
“This year, the worst was getting everything in place to start school, because it was a moving target,” the superintendent said. “Every time we thought we were ready to go (the state Department of Health) would change something,” she said.
Boyle credited administrators and faculty for adapting to the changes and the additional training. She said the three school district nurses — Carla Raup, Deann Kinsey and Maria Inverso — kept the district up to speed on the state and federal requirements and took an online course to become contact tracers.
Winn said he also was proud administrators and faculty trying to do what is best for students.
He said that despite the adversity the pandemic presented, “Amazing kids are going to amazing schools, teachers were learning new ways to teach.”
Faculty and students learned new tricks for learning in a virtual world.
He and Boyle said administrators entertained the idea of an outdoor graduation in the stadium before the governor lifted his orders limiting gatherings.
But with the possibility of inclement weather and those orders lifted, more could gather indoors.
“Now we can have full capacity, plus overflow in the auditorium for live streaming,” the superintendent said. “We also will have it livestreamed on YouTube.”
Students will be allowed six guests in the gym. The YouTube link will be posted on the district website once guests begin to be seated, according to Boyle.
State guidelines still will require students and guests who have not been fully vaccinated to wear a mask.
“I’m not going to police that,” Boyle said. “I’m going to depend on their integrity.”
Winn said the school always allowed six tickets for family.
“If anything, this is more traditional than anything we’ve ever done,” he said.
The gym can seat 1,400 people, according to Winn.
Wherever the graduation is held, it is always bittersweet for Winn.
“Every graduation, you’re certainly sad to see some kids go,” he said. “It’s bittersweet because they are taking great steps for the next part of their life.”