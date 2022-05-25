DANVILLE — A Sunbury woman already in jail for eight months on charges of repeatedly stalking and terrorizing a Danville woman was sentenced Tuesday in Montour County Court to nine to 23 months in jail, but with credit for the 251 days she has served.
President Judge Gary E. Norton also ordered a mental health evaluation and treatment recommendations for Jamie A. Adams, 32, who participated in the sentencing via video feed from the Columbia County Prison. The jail houses female inmates for Montour County.
Adams pleaded guilty last month to stalking charges and no contest to a terroristic threats charge for repeatedly sending text and phone messages and threatening Jennifer Krajewski, who was Adams’ boss in Geisinger’s corporate imaging department, Krajewski testified.
“She was one of my employees. She quit, claimed I fired her then harassed me,” Krajewski told the judge when he asked why Adams was harassing her.
After Adams’ attorney, Hugh Taylor III, asked her if she was sorry for her actions, Adams said, “I am sorry.”
“I’ve heard this song and dance before,” Assistant District Attorney Ray Kessler told the judge.
Kessler called for consecutive state sentences because even when Adams said in the past she would stop bothering Krajewski, the harassment continued, he said.
But Norton noted Adams eventually would be out of jail.
“We’re not going to keep her in jail forever,” he told Kessler. “But there must be some sort of treatment component afterward.”
In addition to the jail sentence and the mental health evaluation, Norton set probation for the full 23 months and ordered Adams to pay court costs and $1,600 in fines on three counts of stalking and one count of terroristic threats. Adams also is to have no contact with the victim or the victim’s family.
Adams had faced 10 sets of charges, all related to stalking or terrorizing Krajewski in 2020 and 2021. Danville police charged her with the last four sets of charges in September. They included counts of retaliation against a witness or victim and terroristic threats, in addition to stalking and harassment charges. She was jailed in the Columbia County Prison in lieu of $400,000 bail on those charges.
In the latter charges, police alleged that in June and July of last year, Adams, who had been living with her father in Bridge City, Texas, sent more than 100 harassing texts and attempted five phone calls to Krajewski.
Krajewski told police the texts and calls from Adams affected her mental health and physical well-being. Danville police Sgt. Justin Stanley said that despite warnings to stop the harassment, Adams was rearrested six previous times for stalking and harassing Krajewski.
Assault, harassment cases
In an assault case from Danville State Hospital, Norton sentenced hospital resident Padro Pablo Hernandez, 36, to spend 12 months on probation and pay court costs and a $300 fine on a simple assault charge. According to the criminal complaint, Hernandez pushed another resident, Jon Luke Sivak, to the floor and kicked him multiple times before a staff member stopped him. The assault on July 19, 2019, was captured on a surveillance camera, according to the complaint.
Sivak, who no longer is a patient, testified that the assault caused bleeding and affected his memory.
Kessler called for a stiffer sentence because, he said, Hernandez has been charged with summary counts of harassment since then. Sivak’s mother, Clara Ballesteros, testified, “This person did it before and after. I believe he will do it again.”
Norton said that is a matter for the hospital administration, and he asked Ballesteros if she had talked with administrators there. She said she had.
The judge also sentenced Timothy Knepp, 37, of Lewistown, to 12 months probation and ordered him to pay court costs and a $300 fine on a harassment charge. He was charged with verbally threatening Michael Taylor, Knepp’s ex-wife’s boyfriend at the time, in Geisinger’s pediatric intensive care unit after Knepp’s son was hospitalized on Aug. 9, 2019.
Knepp told the judge he became angry because he didn’t want the boyfriend in his son’s room.