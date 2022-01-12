DANVILLE — A legal settlement that the Danville Area School Board approved on Tuesday night paves the way for Tina Bartholomew to return to coaching middle school cross country.
The board approved the settlement without comment. Bartholomew, who attended the meeting, said afterward she could not comment on the agreement.
The board terminated Bartholomew on Sept. 28 as assistant middle school cross country coach without identifying her or the reason for her termination. She was paid $4,500 a season for that coaching position. The termination did not affect her position as a district Spanish teacher.
Parents and two of Bartholomew’s daughters defended the coach, indicating the firing was over claims Bartholomew had released confidential coaching surveys that students had answered.
The board on Tuesday night also renewed Bartholomew’s contract as high school girls track and field coach for three years, though an earlier vote resulted in a 4-4 tie, meaning it was not approved. School board member Sherry Cooper was absent.
The board, emerging from the second of two executive sessions during the meeting, voted 6-2 to approve Bartholomew’s track and field contract at more than $7,000 per season. Kyle Gordon and Chris Huron voted no.
In the earlier vote, Derl Reichard and Jenn Gurski also voted against the new contract for Bartholomew.
Following her firing, Bartholomew had filed sex discrimination complaints with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission against the school board and individually against Gordon, Huron and Chris Johns, director of student affairs.
The board approved the following one- and three-year spring sports coach contracts and salaries for each year:
Baseball: Devin Knorr, $8,000, $8,000, $8,000
Boys lacrosse: Gary Prall (one-year), $6,291.67
Girls lacrosse: Carlene Klena, $8,000, $8,000, $8,000
Softball: Jake Strausser, $5,338.32, $6,085.68, $6,815.96
Boys tennis: Julia Brion (one-year), $6,344.10
Boys track and field: Jon Vella (one-year), $6,597.86
Girls track and field: Tina Bartholomew, $7,136.24, $7,236.24, $7,336.24