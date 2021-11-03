When Michael Gibbs went to Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital’s emergency room for an infection a few weeks ago, one other patient waited in the waiting area. Two hours later, Gibbs still was one of two people waiting, the 42-year-old Benton man left and headed to Geisinger Medical Center in Mahoning Township.
He said that ER was packed with waiting patients. He was there for 12 hours before he was able to move to a room.
“I had a really nasty infection on the face,” Gibbs said. “There were only two of us in the waiting room (at Bloomsburg). I sat there for an hour and half and got up and said I was starting to get fainting spells. After two hours, I left.”
He said the GMC ER was “packed, but they were good. They took care of everybody.”
He said, though, one patient was left on a gurney in a hallway for four hours.
He does credit the medical center, saying if he hadn’t gone there, he wouldn’t have made it.
“I was very thankful for the doctor,” Gibbs said. “She did save my life. I know some of it is not their fault.”
He said some in the waiting area did not seem like they needed emergency treatment.
Making adjustments
Dr. Michael Fitzpatrick, co-chair of the Geisinger Emergency Department, said, “We’re very concerned with wait times in our emergency department.”
He said hospital officials are constantly reevaluating the department’s timely care.
”Sometimes we do fall short of our expectations,” he said. “Certainly, COVID makes things more challenging and presents unique challenges to delivering care.”
He said Geisinger is making adjustments as the demand for care has increased in the past few months, including coordinating with outpatient resources, such as convenient care clinics, to care for patients who may not need the emergency room.
Megan Brosious, chief administrative officer for Geisinger’s central region, said, though, emergency department staff always evaluate patients who think they need to access emergency care.
Fitzpatrick said the numbers of patients showing up there have increased in recent months, following a time last year when COVID first hit and there was a significant decrease in patients in the ER.
”We’re wrestling with why that is,” Fitzpatrick said. “Maybe patients have delayed care.”
Not just Geisinger
Busy emergency departments are not unique to the Geisinger health system.
Johnette K. Bennage, a registered nurse who is director of Emergency Services at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, noted an increase in the number of patients seeking care at emergency departments over the last two months.
”Patients coming through the doors are seeking care for severe cases of COVID-19, as well as other emergency conditions not-related to COVID-19,” Bennage said. “The increased number of patients is felt more critically at this time as the hospital’s census continues to be high and resources such as bed availability and staffing for those beds remains stretched.”
Geisinger has seen the volumes of ER patients return to where they were before COVID, now complicated by those who come in with COVID concerns.
”We’re doing our best to protect all of our COVID patients,” Fitzpatrick added. “We’d certainly want patients to know there are many ways for patients to be tested for COVID-19.”
Those ways include COVID-19 testing centers and Convenient Care and Convenient Care Plus clinics.
Brosious said Geisinger also is feeling the effects of the nationwide nursing shortage, but that shortage is not contributing to the heavy volume of patients in the ERs.
”It’s a combination of the high COVID number and a larger number of patients seeking our care,” she said. “We’ve been very blessed with the nurses on our staff.”
She said the health system also is using temporary help to try to stem the shortage.
While COVID may be contributing to the volume of emergency department patients, long wait times are not new. Fitzpatrick noted the GMC emergency department underwent a remodeling a few years ago to improve patient flow, to provide more private rooms for privacy and to isolate patients.
He said Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital’s emergency department also was remodeled in recent years, and Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital’s ER currently is undergoing a remodeling to increase examination areas from nine to 19. That project started in August and completion is expected in the spring of 2023, Fitzpatrick said.