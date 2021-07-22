District Judge
Marvin K. Shrawder
Mahoning Township
Charged. Kevin Bruce Moodie, 56, of Bloomsburg, by state police at Milton with driving under the influence of alcohol, unsafe driving, careless driving, following too closely and disregard of traffic lane, at a DUI checkpoint on Route 11, near Steltz Road, Cooper Township, July 10 at about 1 a.m. Breath test indicated a blood alcohol level of .122 percent, according to the criminal complaint. Preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 9 at 1 p.m.
Charged. Richard Austin Avery Brown, 33, of 356 Mt. Zion Drive, Danville, by Mahoning Township police with possession of drug paraphernalia for two glass pipes used for smoking methamphetamine and a metal grinder used for grinding marijuana; operating a vehicle with unsafe equipment for driving with two non-functioning brake lights, and driving without a valid license, on Woodbine Lane June 25 at 4 p.m. Preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 24 at 3:15 p.m.
Charged. Derex Acdiel Colon, 24, of 347 Walnut St., Danville, by state police at Milton with furnishing alcohol to a minor along Jerseytown Road in Valley Township between 11 p.m. March 31 and 2 a.m. April 1. Colon is accused of providing a six pack of hard seltzer to an underage female, who drank 5 1/2 of the drinks in Colon’s vehicle and ended up in the hospital later that morning, according to police. Preliminary hearing scheduled for Monday at 2:30 p.m.
Cited. Andrew A. Funk, 47, of Orangeville, by state game warden with unlawfully placing tree stand or blind on state game lands and failing to remove it within two weeks of the close of the last deer season.